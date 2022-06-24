Crypto volatility hasn’t had macroeconomic implications so far: Jerome Powell

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve said the central bank is “not really seeing significant macroeconomic implications so far” with regard to the recent cryptocurrency volatility.

See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty

Fast facts

  • Powell testified at the Senate Banking Committee that the central bank is carefully tracking developments in the crypto market, and “there’s a need for a better regulatory framework.”

  • “The same activity should have the same regulation no matter where it appears and that isn’t the case right now,” Powell said.

  • His comments come after the Fed last week agreed to a 0.75-percentage-point rate increase, raising the benchmark federal-funds rate to between 1.5% and 1.75%.

  • In May, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned Terra’s UST fiasco at a hearing and reiterated her stance on better oversight of crypto, including stablecoins.

See related article: Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies return to red with soaring UK inflation

