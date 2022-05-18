Crypto Wallet BitKeep Raises $15M at $100M Valuation
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Singapore-based crypto wallet BitKeep announced Wednesday the close of a $15 million Series A round at a $100 million post-money valuation. The funding will help BitKeep develop a cross-chain decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to give ecosystem ownership to wallet users.
Dragonfly Capital led the round with participation from KuCoin Ventures, A&T Capital, Foresight Ventures, SevenX, Matrixpor, Bixin Capital, Danhua Capital, Peak Capital and YM Capital.
In March, BitKeep announced that its multi-chain wallet had reached volume of 5 million transactions with more than 150,000 daily active users. The wallet supports Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain and Polkadot, among other blockchains.
“With its comprehensive product, BitKeep’s next step is to serve a more global user base and is poised to become one of the leading Web 3.0 gateways,” said Dragonfly Capital Partner Mia Deng in the press release.
The investment marks the largest bet on a wallet company by Dragonfly Capital, a venture capital firm with around $3 billion in assets under management, said Deng. The firm previously participated in the $200 million funding round for MetaMask owner ConsenSys.
Read more: Dragonfly Capital Raises $650M for Third Crypto Fund