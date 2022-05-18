Crypto Wallet BitKeep Raises $15M at $100M Valuation

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Singapore-based crypto wallet BitKeep announced Wednesday the close of a $15 million Series A round at a $100 million post-money valuation. The funding will help BitKeep develop a cross-chain decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to give ecosystem ownership to wallet users.

  • Dragonfly Capital led the round with participation from KuCoin Ventures, A&T Capital, Foresight Ventures, SevenX, Matrixpor, Bixin Capital, Danhua Capital, Peak Capital and YM Capital.

  • In March, BitKeep announced that its multi-chain wallet had reached volume of 5 million transactions with more than 150,000 daily active users. The wallet supports Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain and Polkadot, among other blockchains.

  • “With its comprehensive product, BitKeep’s next step is to serve a more global user base and is poised to become one of the leading Web 3.0 gateways,” said Dragonfly Capital Partner Mia Deng in the press release.

  • The investment marks the largest bet on a wallet company by Dragonfly Capital, a venture capital firm with around $3 billion in assets under management, said Deng. The firm previously participated in the $200 million funding round for MetaMask owner ConsenSys.

Read more: Dragonfly Capital Raises $650M for Third Crypto Fund

