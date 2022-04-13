Crypto Wallet Tracker Context Raises $19.5M in Funding Round

Context, an app that allows users to “follow” the transactions of any crypto wallet, has raised $19.5 million in a funding round co-led by Variant Fund and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the company tweeted on Wednesday. The Block previously reported on the news.

  • Context allows users to follow the activity of friends, influencers, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and celebrities. The point is to catch on to “new and trending [non-fungible token] projects,” according to Context’s website.

  • Users can choose to participate in a project right from the Context feed.

  • Along with the funding, Context has also launched a new version of its app that allows users to follow the wallets of people they follow on Twitter.

  • Other investors in the round included Dragonfly Capital, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo and Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann, among others.

  • Context is one of a growing number of Web 3 tracking tools. Nansen, a Web 3 tracking hub, raised $75 million in a funding round last December.

