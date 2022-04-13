Crypto Wallet Tracker Context Raises $19.5M in Funding Round
Context, an app that allows users to “follow” the transactions of any crypto wallet, has raised $19.5 million in a funding round co-led by Variant Fund and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the company tweeted on Wednesday. The Block previously reported on the news.
Context allows users to follow the activity of friends, influencers, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and celebrities. The point is to catch on to “new and trending [non-fungible token] projects,” according to Context’s website.
Users can choose to participate in a project right from the Context feed.
Along with the funding, Context has also launched a new version of its app that allows users to follow the wallets of people they follow on Twitter.
Other investors in the round included Dragonfly Capital, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo and Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann, among others.
Context is one of a growing number of Web 3 tracking tools. Nansen, a Web 3 tracking hub, raised $75 million in a funding round last December.
