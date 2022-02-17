Will crypto wallets ever replace cash stacks at the poker table?

The renowned High Stakes Poker television show is poised to make a comeback next week, along with the infamous stacks of cash that it has become synonymous with over the past decade.

The likes of Phil Ivey, Doyle Brunson, Tom Dwan and more will be featuring when the hit show returns on February 21, with some questioning when cryptocurrency will play a role in high stakes games of poker.

The use of cryptocurrency has taken the online poker world by storm, with players now being able to fund their respective bankrolls with Bitcoin or Ethereum across a number of online operators.

Live poker tournaments have also started to allow players to buy-in with Bitcoin and stablecoins, but is it finally time for crypto to become a mainstay on shows like High Stakes Poker?

Poker's most iconic show, your favorite poker legends, the highest stakes, and the voices of Gabe Kaplan and AJ Benza. High Stakes Poker Season 9 is almost here! New episodes weekly starting February 21, only on PokerGO. pic.twitter.com/3UELXeGgTb — PokerGO (@PokerGO) February 10, 2022

The aesthetic of having large stacks of cash on a table are certainly pleasing to most viewers but as the world shifts to a cashless society it really isn’t the most practical of methods.

Hardware cryptocurrency wallets have gone from strength to strength over the past decade, with luxury brands beginning to endorse the technology.

High-end fashion brand Fendi recently collaborated with Ledger to launch an accesory that stored people’s hardware wallets, while earlier this week watchmaker Hublot teamed up with Ledger to release a limited edition ‘Bitcoin watch’.

As the world becomes more and more used to seeing the use of hardware wallets, it feels like the right time for poker to embrace it with open arms.

