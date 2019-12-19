The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett pledged $1 million to support Greta Thunberg

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett has pledged $1 million in support of Greta Thunberg's campaign against climate change.

Tron and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun said he was inspired by the 16-year-old activist's efforts to sound the alarm on rising global temperatures.

"As a young entrepreneur, I share @GretaThunberg's passion to change the world," he tweeted. "I would like to personally commit USD$1 Mil to @GretaThunberg's initiative."

Tron and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun — who postponed three days before his charity meal with the famed investor, sparking conspiracies he was in trouble with the Chinese government — said he was inspired by the 16-year-old activist's efforts to sound the alarm on rising global temperatures.

"As a young entrepreneur, I share @GretaThunberg's passion to change the world," he tweeted. "Crypto will contribute immensely on reducing carbon footprint by implementing decentralized settlement. I would like to personally commit USD$1 Mil to @GretaThunberg's initiative."

Sun added the hashtag "#cop25," referring to the 25th Conference of the Parties, a UN climate-change summit that Thunberg attended earlier this month.

His pledge might be timed to piggyback on Thunberg's intense media coverage this month. Tron didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thunberg apologized after calling for politicians to be put "against the wall," explaining that she meant they should face tough questions, not be hurt. She quarreled with Deutsche Bahn after the rail group accused her of staging a photo of herself sitting on the floor of one of its trains during her trip home to Sweden.

Moreover, after Time chose Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year, Donald Trump tweeted that she should work on her "Anger Management problem" and "chill." Thunberg clapped back at the president by updating her Twitter bio with his suggestions.

Sun invited Trump and several blockchain bosses to attend his lunch with Buffett, where he planned to convert Berkshire Hathaway's billionaire boss, a cryptocurrency skeptic, into a true believer. The president hasn't yet responded.

