Cryptocurrencies a clear danger: India central bank chief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das
    Governer of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)

Cryptocurrencies are a “clear danger” and have the potential to disrupt financial stability, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said.

See related article: Crypto crash justifies RBI’s stance: central bank chief

Fast facts

  • “Anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name,” Das said in the foreword of RBI’s latest financial stability report released Thursday.

  • The RBI has consistently warned against cryptocurrency investments, with one of the deputy governors calling for an outright ban.

  • Das added that financial stability risks to the Indian economy are skewed toward global spillovers and geopolitical tensions.

  • “The risks of stagflation are rising,” Das said. “With no resolution visible in the near future, the need of the hour for every economy is to combat mounting inflation while factoring in the growth requirements of the economy. The balancing game has become even more delicate.”

  • The prospects for the global economy are overcast by the war in Ukraine even as they continue to be shaped by the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, Das said.

See related article: Crypto is ‘not even a tulip,’ India’s central bank chief says

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation

    Chinese tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com are joining yet another self-disciplinary initiative on eliminating speculation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), also known as “digital collectibles.” See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts The companies pledged to resist secondary trading and ensure real-name identification in a […]

  • Bitcoin drops below US$19K as crypto bleeds further losses

    Bitcoin dropped below US$19,000 for the first time since December 2020 as the crypto market wrapped up Q2 with further downturns as of Friday morning in Asia. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$18,729 and was trading at US$20,352 […]

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS is the founder of FedEx In some editions Thursday, a Business News article about the company incorrectly said that he is a co-founder. A Business News article on Tuesday about McDonald’s incoming chief financial officer incorrectly said that some of the company’s franchisees will have to pay McDonald’s more money to continue running their locations.

  • Vitalik's Mom Offers Advice on How to Make It in Crypto

    Crypto, as big as it once was, often feels like a family affair – and sometimes that’s literally true. Natalia Ameline is the mother of Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, but she may be better known for her personal contributions to the crypto industry. “I want to be part of something great,” Ameline told CoinDesk in an interview.

  • U.S. CFTC charges South African company with record $1.7 billion bitcoin fraud

    The U.S. commodities regulator announced on Thursday it had filed civil charges against a South African man and his company for operating a fradulent commodity pool worth over $1.7 billion in bitcoin. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the fraud scheme, which saw the firm solicit bitcoin online from thousands of people to purportedly operate a commodity pool, was the largest it had ever pursued involving the cryptocurrency. The CFTC filed charges against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited and its CEO, Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.

  • TaskHuman lands $20M to expand its virtual coaching platform

    TaskHuman, a professional development platform focused on coaching, today announced that it raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Madrona with participation from Impact Venture Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Sure Ventures, USVP, Gaingels, PeopleTech Angels, Propel(x) and Zoom Ventures. The latest infusion brings the company's total raised to $35 million, which CEO Ravi Swaminathan said is being put toward product development, marketing and sales efforts. Swaminathan and Daniel Mazzella co-founded TaskHuman in 2017, with the goal of connecting users with specialists on topics related to their personal and professional lives.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects American Axle case on patent eligibility

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear American Axle & Manufacturing Inc's bid to revive its patent on technology for quieting driveshaft noise, turning away a case that may have clarified the circumstances under which inventions warrant a patent. The justices rejected American Axle's appeal of a lower court ruling that invalidated the Detroit-based company's patent in a legal fight with Farmington Hills, Michigan-based rival Neapco Holdings. Critics have said court precedent on patent eligibility has produced unpredictable decisions and undermined the U.S. patent process.

  • MBA Recruiters Still Bullish On Hiring Plans: GMAC Survey

    Among the key findings in GMAC’s annual Corporate Recruiters Survey: Nearly 9 in 10 feel confident or highly confident in the ability of business schools to prepare students to be successful in their ... The post MBA Recruiters Still Bullish On Hiring Plans: GMAC Survey appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Talent Platform startup Supersourcing secures seed round to end the $1.3 trillion talent war for developers

    The talent war for developers and engineers has been raging for many years and is set to be worth over $1.3 trillion next year, but little has been done to resolve this business and talent challeng...

  • Goodway Group Named a 2022 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

    The recognition spotlights Goodway Group’s strategy and solution-based contributions to the digital advertising industry

  • April taps AI to help personalize and autofill tax filings

    Ben Borodach, a former Deloitte fintech strategist and the CEO of tax service provider April, believes this points to the need for taxpayers to change their behavior from thinking about taxes as a once-a-year obligation to a "continual," yearlong assessment. April, which Borodach co-founded in 2021 with Daniel Marcous, previously the CTO of Waze, is an attempt to cut through the complexities of the U.S. tax system by integrating taxpaying processes with the banking and financial apps people already use. April users connect their payroll, bank statements, mortgage, prior year’s tax return and other finance apps to the platform and then tell April about significant tax events over the past year (e.g., moving to another state).

  • Chinese Manufacturing Grows for First Time Since February

    China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for June is higher than 50, which indicates growth for the sector after three months of contraction.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi, in Talks With FTX, Also Gets Ledn Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Troubled crypto lender BlockFi Inc., already in talks with industry giant FTX, has been approached about a deal with another party that includes rival Ledn, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bi

  • Matchmaking Platforms Supporting Italy’s Fashion Supply Chain Gain Steam

    Digital business-to-business solutions such as Italian Artisan and Mipel Lab are supporting fashion SMEs.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Network Exploring Options to ‘Preserve and Protect’ Assets

    Celsius Network is consulting with experts to try to reduce the fallout from its mid-June swoon.

  • Daily Crunch: OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, revealed email data breach that may have affected 1.8M users

    If you haven’t had the chance yet, please give a shout to our newest reporter, Andrew Mendez, who wrote today about Twelve capturing carbon and turning it into things like sunglasses. Another data breach: This time it is OpenSea, a popular NFT marketplace, that is warning some 1.8 million users that their emails may have been compromised when one of its vendors used their employee access to take said emails and share them with an unauthorized third party, Rita and Ivan report. Uptick or downturn: Dominic-Madori and Tage teamed up to discuss what effect the global venture capital slowdown will have on Africa.

  • Most Countries Lack Crypto Information-Sharing Laws, Watchdog Says

    Only about 30% of jurisdictions surveyed said they had passed travel-rule legislation to help prevent illicit use of crypto

  • Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions bodes badly for U.S. SEC climate rule

    A U.S. Supreme Court decision to curb the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions may be bad news for a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bid to force companies to disclose their emissions. That could be a setback for the SEC, which is drafting a contentious new rule requiring public companies to disclose their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. The SEC says investors need the data to make informed decisions, while corporate groups say the rule is overly onerous and costly.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Probe Support

    The US dollar continues to strengthen overall, so it should be no surprise that the Australian dollar fell to open up another attempt at major support.

  • Unity Software Becomes Latest Tech Company to Announce Layoffs

    Unity Software has laid off about 4% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to announce job cuts amid growing concerns about the state of the economy. The maker of tools for creating videogames and other applications had 5,864 employees as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing, suggesting that more than 225 jobs may have been eliminated. Another videogaming company, Niantic Inc., said this week that it had laid off about 8% of its workforce and stopped production on some projects.