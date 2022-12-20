Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrencies plunging into water
Vidya Ranganathan
·3 min read

By Vidya Ranganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - To borrow from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 2022 is not a year on which the cryptocurrency world shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

Crashes, contagion, collapses came in such quick succession that investors were, towards the end of the year, asking serious existential questions.

After all, the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has not kept its head above water for more than a week at a time, and is down about three-quarters from last November's $69,000 peak.

The market value of the 22,000-odd tokens and coins is now at less than a third of the peak $3 trillion in November 2021, and many of them are comatose, if not outright dead.

That's been a brutal reality check for an industry that kicked 2022 off with dreams of widespread mainstream institutional adoption, of bitcoin supplanting even gold as the world's inflation hedge, as well as endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and the wild celebration of billion-dollar non-fungible tokens.

Not only did cryptocurrencies get slammed by the Fed's uber hawkishness, their slide also triggered the crash of a stablecoin called TerraUSD, that then wrought a 'Lehman moment' as funds and brokers such as Celsius and Voyager went bankrupt.

What some saw as the final nail in the crypto coffin was the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange last month.

WHY IT MATTERS

Unlike in 2017, when bitcoin crashed just as spectacularly, there are far fewer diehard crypto buffs predicting a bounce this time.

Rather, 2022 has become the "I-told-you-so" case for regulators, who've largely maintained an arm's length from the crypto world or even banned trading in cryptocurrencies.

The European Central Bank reckons bitcoin's modest bounce this month is an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance".

Indeed, the one extenuating factor this year has been how mainstream finance has mostly escaped contagion. The excesses, the uncontrolled lending and fudging of billions of dollars have happened overwhelmingly within the crypto ecosystem.

At the same time, the idea that decentralised finance and private crypto coins can operate in the shadows of the traditional banking system, and thrive, now appears delusional.

As retail and institutional investors lose trust in crypto operators, a host of policymaker voices and even crypto barons are joining U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler in calling for regulation.

WHAT DOES 2023 HOLD?

UBS strategist James Malcolm points to the increasing correlation between cryptocurrencies and micro-cap U.S. stocks as testament to how bitcoin and other tokens could survive on the fringes, as a niche, diverse asset in investment portfolios.

"It’s wrong to say this thing is going to curl up and die completely because there are elements of it which can be useful in other areas, and there is probably a modest cryptocurrency market which will continue to thrive on the margin of financial markets," he says.

Yet, the sort of regulation that investors need to feel safe dealing with crypto brokers and exchanges, be it transparency or capital adequacy, could take months, if not years to implement.

"Some asset managers are looking at this as a 10-15 year journey to digital assets becoming fully mainstream," Morgan Stanley said in a note summarising the bank's discussions with the crypto industry.

Next year could meanwhile see traditional financial world use the crypto malaise to up its game: snap up platforms and assets in the blockchain world, issue tokenised bonds and stocks or maybe even roll out more central bank digital currencies.

As UBS's Malcolm says, it might just go to show that crypto was meant to be more "an evolutionary than a revolutionary development in financial markets."

Explore the Reuters round-up of news stories that dominated the year, and the outlook for 2023.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Miami cops arrest jailed suspect accused of fatally shooting homeless man in the head

    Dervens Chery was in jail on unrelated charges when detectives looked through his belongings and found clothing they say matched what a man could be seen wearing on surveillance video when he shot and killed a homeless man in his sleep at a Miami park in late October.

  • SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Outlines Problems With the SEC’s Howey Test

    The "Crypto Mom" says the oft-cited standard doesn’t fully address the status of decentralized crypto assets.

  • Inside Nigeria's Ambitious Push of Cashless Society, eNaira CBDC

    Nigeria is capping cash withdrawals in order to drive adoption of its CBDC the eNaira—but will people embrace the central bank’s vision?

  • Why Won’t Elon Musk Tell Us if He’s Filed a Police Report?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyEven by the standards of his brief, tumultuous stretch as owner of Twitter, one he has often seemed to inject with fresh chaos by the hour, Elon Musk’s been busy lately.Last week, he suspended @elonjet—an account run by 20-year-old Jack Sweeney that tracks publicly available information about the location of Musk’s private jet. After previously promising to not suspend this account, Musk claimed Sweeney had “doxxed” his real-time location

  • Australia seeks to resolve China trade woes as foreign minister heads to Beijing

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she will push China to lift trade sanctions and seek consular access to two detained Australians during a trip to Beijing that is aimed at mending strained diplomatic ties. But Wong, who is expected to meet counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, tempered expectations of any immediate breakthrough. "Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve in our interests," Wong told a media briefing in Canberra before her departure.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; Dogecoin is biggest loser in top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon, with Dogecoin leading declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos

  • Should You Take Advantage of Robinhood's 1% Match on IRAs and Roth IRAs?

    After bursting on the financial scene during the meme-stock hoopla and attracting hordes of investors at the beginning of the pandemic lock-downs, trading platform Robinhood will start offering Individual Retirement Accounts – and offering investors a 1% "match" on their … Continue reading → The post Should You Take Advantage of Robinhood's 1% Match on IRAs and Roth IRAs? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Historically, this asset class rallies after underperforming its unlisted peers

    It was only last week that Morgan Stanley opined that one of the macroeconomic surprises for 2023 could be that the Bank of Japan decides not to make any changes to its ultra-loose policy. Analysts at wealth manager Glenmede Investment Management point out there’s been a huge disparity between the performance of real estate investment trusts listed publicly, and those that are private. Compare that to the MSCI U.S. REIT BBRE (BBRE) which fell 16% over the same time period.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • James Gunn Confronts ‘Uproarious’ DC Backlash: ‘Disrespectful Outcry Will Never Affect Our Actions’

    Just a few days after James Gunn announced that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in his plan for the DC Universe’s future, he has addressed the “uproarious and unkind” backlash to the recasting. “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would […]

  • Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape

    Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance. Smith’s statement underscored just how much the NIL era, still just 18 months old, has impacted the recruiting landscape. “I think it was never part of the conversation, then it became part of the conversation,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

  • Elon Musk plans to restrict Twitter polls after users vote for him to step down

    Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the CEO poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should. Twitter re-enabled Twitter Blue sign ups earlier this month, with accounts for individuals getting a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's and Peter Lynch's Investing Advice

    Investors hoping to benefit from the next bull market should follow the example set by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.