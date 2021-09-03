Cryptocurrencies Must Be Monitored Says Argentine Central Bank President

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The President of Argentina’s Central Bank has said that cryptocurrencies must be monitored closely and that they must not be used to flout foreign exchange regulation.

Miguel Pesce said in a recent meeting organized by the Argentine Chamber of Fintech that the Argentine central bank would be “closely monitoring” cryptocurrencies. Pesce, the president of the central bank, said that the volatility of cryptocurrencies was one of the biggest issues. In addition, he wants to ensure that crypto cannot be used to flout foreign exchange controls.

The virtual meeting saw Pesce offer his thoughts on fintech in general and the growing prominence of cryptocurrencies. He implied that banks have to adapt to the changing dynamics brought about by fintech companies.

