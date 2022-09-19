Crypto Researcher Didn’t Disclose ICO Incentives, SEC Says

Chris Dolmetsch
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The founder of a cryptocurrency investment research firm was accused by the SEC of promoting an initial coin offering without disclosing that he had been given incentives to do so.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ian Balina, 33, promoted the SPRK token on social media platforms including YouTube and Telegram without revealing that he had been compensated by the company that offered it, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a suit filed Monday in federal court in Austin, Texas.

While the SEC didn’t identify Balina’s firm, the description matches that of Token Metrics, an Austin-based firm that provides “AI-based cryptocurrency ratings and price predictions.” Balina’s bio on the site describes him as a “former IBM Watson Analytics evangelist” who has “built million-dollar businesses from the ground up.”

Balina, a self-described crypto asset investor, promoter and influencer, documented his investment process and research on YouTube and other social media outlets through an online diary called “Diary of a Made Man.”

The SEC said the company behind SPRK, Sparkster Ltd., a software development company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, raised about $30 million from almost 4,000 investors in an unregistered offering that took place between April and July 2018.

Sparkster and Chief Executive Officer Sajjad Daya agreed to pay $35 million into a fund for harmed investors to resolve SEC’s claims over the unregistered offer and sale of the SPRK tokens, the regulator said in a Monday statement.

According to the SEC, Balina asked Sparkster for an allocation of the coin before he began promoting it on social media. The company agreed to let him purchase approximately $5 million worth. It also gave him a 30% bonus in tokens.

The SEC further accused Balina of organizing an investing pool of about 50 people and offered them the chance to buy tokens from him upon their release without registering.

Balina’s lawyer, Stephen Galebach, on Monday pointed to a November submission in which he called allegations against his client “an unfounded effort, based upon multiple misconceptions of fact and law” that he said “would have the effect of barring or limiting Mr. Balina from personal involvement in a highly successful analytical and publishing cryptocurrency-focused business that he has built over the past two years.”

The case is SEC v Balina, 22-cv-950, US District Court, Western District of Texas (Austin).

(A previous version of this story corrected the description of benefit to Balina throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury Seeks Comment on Crypto’s Illicit Finance Risks

    The U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public comment on the possible illicit finance and national security risks posed by the use of digital assets, as part of the agency’s mandate under President Biden’s March executive order to study the development of cryptocurrency.

  • Faraday Future shareholder sues EV startup for removal of two directors

    The firm, which is yet to start production of its FF 91 luxury electric vehicle, has been under pressure from FF Top for the removal of executive chairperson Susan Swenson and board member Brian Krolicki. In a lawsuit filed at the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday, the shareholder group – which has an over 20% stake in the firm and about 36% voting rights – said that the startup is "suffering from a crisis of leadership at the board level."

  • Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge

    Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of outflows in the period ended Sept. 16, with the amount removed exceeding new money added by $15.4 million, according to CoinShares. Funds that invest in ETH’s bigger rival, bitcoin (BTC), broke a five-week streak of outflows as investors added a net $17.4 million.

  • As his phony Manchester United “Deal” dominates headlines, Musk’s next play goes almost unnoticed.

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent $44 billion attempt to purchase Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) captured the front page daily in recent months. As the deal fell through, however, Musk on...

  • EU Confronts Opponent Within, Who’s Bolstered by Putin’s Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union unleashed an unprecedented punishment on one of its own, signaling that patience has worn out with Hungary -- and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s determination to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while eschewing the democratic values of the bloc, makes the move all the more resonant.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand

  • Not so calm before the storm

    Investors do not appear to be waiting for the barrage of central bank meetings this week before making moves. Investors are girding for central bank action. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, although the big news will come on Wednesday with its statement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

  • ICO Promoter Ian Balina Charged With Violating Federal Securities Laws

    Crypto promoter Ian Balina has been charged with violating federal securities laws for his role in promoting – and later reselling – tokens connected to a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO).

  • Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, a court filing showed, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues. The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed at stopping the $8 billion acquisition, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat beside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's committal ceremony

  • Sparkster Settles With SEC, Agrees to Pay Back $35M to ‘Harmed Investors’ of 2018 ICO

    Cayman Islands-based software company Sparkster and its CEO Sajjad Daya have agreed to a settlement with the SEC over charges stemming from the company’s unregistered 2018 initial coin offering (ICO).

  • SoftBank-Backed Oyo Seeks to Resurrect IPO as Growth Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels, the once high-flying Indian startup, is reviving plans for a stock-market debut after cost cuts and a recovery in travel helped it reduce losses.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe hotel-booking company filed fresh financial documents o

  • Trevi Therapeutics Shares Jump After Complete Data From Chronic Cough Trial

    Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) announced results from the full set of subjects in its Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for treating chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Following the statistically significant efficacy results from interim analysis (N=26) conducted in February 2022, the company concluded enrollment early in March 2022. Topline data from the full set of subjects (N=38) in the Phase 2 CANAL trial was statistically significant for the trial's primary endpoint a

  • PGA Tour Links With Autograph for Multi-Year NFT Platform Partnership

    The multi-year tie-up will lead to NFT content created from the PGA’s archive of videos and player data. The new NFT platform is set to launch sometime in early 2023.

  • Porsche Blockbuster Deal Gives Dormant Europe IPO Market a Jolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s mega listing of its Porsche AG unit has raised hopes of a late-year resurgence in European initial public offerings after eight months of next to no activity.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOThe iconic sports-car

  • Gold Won't Go Much Lower: World Gold Council CEO

    "I think the horizon for gold in the relatively near future is positive," World Gold Council CEO David Tait says during an interview with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • France Orders Jail Time for 2 Men Charged With Funding Terrorism in Syria With Crypto: Report

    The amount transferred by three Islamic extremists is estimated at around 280,000 euros, one news outlet reported.

  • Home Builder Sentiment, On Longest Losing Streak Since 1985, Extends Slump As Mortgage Rates Surge

    "Builder sentiment has declined every month in 2022, and the housing recession shows no signs of abating," the National Association of Home Builders said Monday.

  • Jury reaches $363M verdict in Sterigenics trial

    The company is facing hundreds of lawsuits.

  • Lennar and Other Home-Builder Stocks Are Now Buys, According to a Former Bear

    KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Zener upgraded Lennar, D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, PulteGroup and TopBuild to Outperform.

  • UK Regulator Issues Warning on Crypto’s FTX to Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe UK’s Financial Conduct Authority published a warning to consumers about Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX, saying it isn’t authorized by the regulator to offer financial services o