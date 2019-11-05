Cryptocurrency Bank Vanished, Leaving Customers in a $16M Hole

Three months after trying to withdraw money from a Canadian cryptocurrency bank called Einstein Exchange, Reddit user LezzBeFriendz received a terse message: Stop emailing or we’ll suspend your account.

“As you have been told several times by several of my team members, by constantly emailing in you are further slowing down our processing times and causing further delays in your withdrawals,” read the Oct. 15 message from Einstein Exchange.

“Please stop continuously emailing in, it is adding to our backlog. We will email you with any updates or when your pending withdrawals have been processed. Please be aware that constantly contacting support via chat and email will result in your account being disabled/blocked on our platform.”

The message was a red flag for Einstein Exchange’s customers—and it turns out that law-enforcement had some concerns, too.

Einstein Exchange billed itself as a trustworthy alternative to other cryptocurrency exchanges, where customers lost millions to various scams and hacks. But now Canadian authorities have accused the bank of vanishing with $16 million in investors’ money and locking their offices.

Cryptocurrency, a form of digital money, works without centralized banks. The system can be a perk and curse. Although cryptocurrency is harder to trace and more volatile than traditional currency (sometimes leading to huge gains for investors), it can also be a pain for everyday investors to buy and trade. To streamline the process, an industry of cryptocurrency trading companies have offered bank-like services, where customers can theoretically deposit and withdraw their digital money.

But unlike a good bank, Einstein Exchange wouldn’t let customers cash out, Canadian authorities say.

A Vancouver-based customer who claimed to have lost $7,000 in the exchange told The Daily Beast he’d invested because the company had physical offices near him, unlike other companies without brick-and-mortar locations.

“They had an office where I could deposit funds into my account in person, and not have to wait for a few days,” the customer said. “They also had no fees involved with depositing funds unlike some other exchanges.”

He said he asked to withdraw his funds on Sept. 9, two months before Einstein Exchange’s website went dark.

“I was contacting them through email and live chat asking when the hold on my withdrawal request will be complete. They kept telling me they have a backlog of transaction requests and they need to manually process them,” he said.

“The reason I gave them so much time is because I met a couple of employees in person when I deposited my cash. It all seemed normal at their office, which was over a couple of months ago. Then, they stopped the live chat support. I sent them a couple of emails but did not get a reply.”

In a Nov. 1 filing, the British Columbia Securities Commission claimed Einstein Exchange suddenly shut down without returning more than $16 million in customers’ money (including nearly five times more U.S. dollars than Canadian, suggesting the exchange was popular stateside). When a BCSC investigator visited the company’s Vancouver headquarters, he discovered the offices on lockdown. None of Einstein Exchanges’s phone numbers were operational, according to the filing.

When the investigator reached out to Einstein Exchange’s lawyers to ask where the money had gone, the attorneys claimed they no longer represented the company. Einstein Exchange’s website went dark shortly thereafter.

The investigation confirmed a rumor that had been growing on Reddit for weeks: Einstein Exchange had cut and run. The company used to allow clients to stroll into its offices for withdrawals, like they might in a conventional bank. But last Wednesday, a Redditor posted a picture from the building’s lobby. The elevator to the offices was locked and covered with a piece of printer paper asking customers to make appointments via email. (The company did not return The Daily Beast’s requests for comment at that email address.)

According to the Redditor who posted the picture, Einstein Exchange had been on the lam since at least mid-November

“I was told by a worker in another company in the building that the sign had been up for two weeks and that the person had not seen anyone of the Einstein company around for at least that amount of time,” the Redditor claimed.