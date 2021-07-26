Cryptocurrency broker B2C2 hires Citadel Securities fixed income exec

Anna Irrera
·1 min read

(Refiles with full company in headline, last paragraph)

By Anna Irrera

LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency broker B2C2 has hired Nicola White, the former global chief operating officer of fixed income at electronic trading firm Citadel Securities, it said on Monday.

An electronic trading industry veteran, White joins the cryptocurrency company as president of B2C2's U.S. business and will help the firm to expand in the region.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, B2C2 is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading firms and was recently acquired by Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc.

The company enables brokerages, exchanges and fund managers to make large trades in virtual coins and recently expanded its offering beyond crypto to offer FX trading. It plans to launch an options business in the next few months.

B2C2's acquisition in December by SBI Financial Services made its parent company the first major financial group to run a digital asset dealing desk. Since then several other mainstream financial firms have started offering clients crypto trading services, as the market infrastructure in the nascent industry continues to mature.

"I want to use my experience in growing fixed income businesses to help drive the crypto industry forward," White said in a statement.

At Citadel Securities, White was responsible for setting and implementing the firm's fixed income institutional market-making business strategy. Prior to Citadel Securities, she was global head of electronic markets within Morgan Stanley's fixed income division.

(Reporting by Anna IrreraEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

