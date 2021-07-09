Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a $9 billion deal.

Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a regulated crypto exchange later this year.

The company is backed by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel's Thiel Capital and Founders Fund, British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, U.S. hedge fund manger Louis Bacon, Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, German investor Christian Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group, Galaxy Digital, and Japanese bank Nomura.

The combined Bullish and Far Peak entity is poised to have a pro forma equity value at signing of approximately $9 billion, to be adjusted at the closing of the transaction based on crypto asset prices around that time, Bullish said in a statement.

Bullish and Far Peak's merger will result in proceeds that include net cash in trust of approximately $600 million, assuming no redemptions.

Market sentiment on cryptocurrencies has dimmed as China, Britain and Japan clamp down on the sector.

"Bullish's entry into the public markets allows our customers to take part in Bullish by holding a piece of our company, without any of the regulatory uncertainties or jurisdictional limitations of a profit-sharing token issuance," Brendan Blumer, Block.one's chief executive officer and the incoming chairman of Bullish, said in an email to Reuters.

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to approval by Far Peak stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Far Peak is a SPAC focused on bringing leading financial and financial technology companies public. Far Peak CEO and Chairman Thomas Farley previously served as the president of the New York Stock Exchange. He will now become the CEO of Bullish.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alden Bentley and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet

    Eating well takes money – and also time, wise choices and cooking skills. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images CC BY-ND The COVID-19 pandemic has caused price spikes for corn, milk, beans and other commodities, but even before the pandemic about 3 billion people could not afford even the cheapest options for a healthy diet. Recent analysis of global food price data reveals that as of 2017, the latest available year, around 40% of the world’s population was already forced to consume poor-quality

  • U.K. police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

    A British police officer admitted Friday to murdering Sarah Everard, whose death sparked widespread protests and anger from women who shared their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking alone, Reuters reports.The big picture: Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer, abducted Everard as she walked home from a friend's house on March 3. Her body was found about 50 miles away in southeast England a week after her disappearance. Couzens previously pleaded guilty to raping and kidn

  • Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening to scupper the vital summer tourism season. Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travellers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending sunseekers. France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe.

  • Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan on Why the Fed Should (Slowly) Back Off

    With the economic recovery strong, the hot housing market enticing private-equity buyers, and inflation on the rise, some Fed officials are advocating for gradual tightening.

  • Will anyone face criminal charges over Surfside condo collapse? Here’s what experts say

    Elected leaders and government agencies have vowed to uncover what caused Champlain Towers South to suddenly collapse, killing dozens as they slept — and everyone from construction contractors to town building officials to condo board members will be scrutinized for their role.

  • Map shows how almost all the US counties where COVID-19 is surging have vaccination rates below 40%

    Speaking on Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said unvaccinated people are "particularly at risk for severe illness and death."

  • Exclusive: White House to target bank mergers, financial data with competition order

    President Joe Biden's planned executive order to promote greater U.S. competition will target bank mergers by pushing the Federal Reserve and the Department of Justice to update merger guidelines and increase scrutiny of deals, according to a source familiar with the matter. It will also ask the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to issue rules giving consumers full control of their financial data to make it easier for customers to switch banks, the source said. The planned order, which is expected to be signed by Biden on Friday, is likely to chill M&A in the banking sector after a rash of deals unleashed by the Trump administration's more industry-friendly regulatory policy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Stocks can flirt with a price bottom for a lot of reasons. Usually, however, investors will assume that there is something fundamentally unsound about the stock, or the company. Perhaps its business model is flawed, perhaps its product has grown unpopular – these, and many more factors can drive the share price down. But sometimes, perhaps just as often, a stock price will fall when there is no underlying unsoundness. A spate of bad news, a quarter that misses expectations, or a bad sales month

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet is a company expected to significantly outperform its peers.

  • This Ultra-Safe Dividend Stock Looks Like a Solid Buy After a 9% Boost

    The healthcare behemoth's payout increase was in line with investor expectations, but can it afford the increased dividend cost?

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now or Stay Invested?

    The stock market is known for its volatility, and that can be intimidating -- especially if you have your life savings tied up in your investments. While the S&P 500 has experienced a phenomenal year since the market bottomed out last spring, stock market crashes are inevitable. If a market downturn is looming, what should you do with your investments?

  • Why Kansas City Southern Stock Dropped Today

    The Biden administration is reportedly displeased with the level of consolidation in the railroad sector, and that's weighing on the railroad stock, which is currently the target of a $33 billion acquisition. Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) fell as much as 8.7% on Thursday as investors try to figure out the odds of the railroad's planned sale winning approval from regulators. Railroads have a lousy history when it comes to consolidation.

  • Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos photographed at the Sun Valley 'billionaire summer camp'

    Bill Gates makes his first in-person event appearance since news of his divorce. He'll reportedly make a speech about climate change.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock is sinking -- down 3% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Consider: As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium explained Tuesday, investors are upset with Carnival's decision to buy back $2 billion worth of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Now, on the one hand, that move will cut into the $9.3 billion in cash Carnival had on hand to carry it through the rest of the pandemic.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Here are three marijuana stocks that could even be millionaire makers. Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) is something of a rarity among cannabis stocks: It's relatively inexpensive. Ayr expects even more impressive growth in Q2.

  • Bet on 4 Oil Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2

    Oil energy companies are likely to have experienced a turnaround to profits in the June quarter from the prior-year comparable period. Firms that are expected to beat estimates are FANG, MRO, CLR & COP.

  • ChargePoint: Putting Investor Doubts to Rest

    The EV segment is a rising industry offering big opportunity to not only electric vehicle makers, but to companies providing ancillary products - from batteries to chips to supporting infrastructure. However, are some of the projections for these companies too aggressive, especially considering how competitive the field is expected to become? Needham analyst Vikram Bagri says that investors have expressed reservations on whether the analyst's outlook for EV charging player ChargePoint (CHPT) is

  • Analyst Report: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is an independent iron ore mining company with both domestic and international operations. The company has three iron ore mines, the Tilden mine in Michigan, and the Northshore and United Taconite mines in Minnesota, as well as a 23% stake in the Hibbing mine in Minnesota. It produces various grades of iron ore pellets, including standard, fluxed, and DR-grade for blast furnace steel producers; and flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company has 25,000 employees. CLF shares are a component of the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index.

  • Tesla bull calls this auto giant’s $35 billion electric strategy a ‘renaissance’ and says the stock could soar

    This tech analyst has said that General Motors is headed for a “renaissance” of growth in electric-vehicles, initiating coverage of the stock and giving the shares a price target implying that they could rise 50%.

  • GameStop and AMC turn around big on Thursday as retail investors unsubtly remind Wall Street they are going nowhere

    Retail traders spent Thursday morning buying the dip created by all the people digging the graves of meme stocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) started the holiday-shortened week in something of a nosedive, with both falling sharply from Tuesday morning into midday Thursday before sudden potent rallies fueled by Reddit chatter and Twitter hashtags saw both stocks recover dramatically, and AMC almost erase its weekly loss entirely before falling back a bit in the afternoon. Going into Tuesday, the narrative around Wall Street was that a malaise had gripped meme stocks thanks to retail traders losing interest as the COVID pandemic slowly ebbs and summer lures many of them away from the daily grind of the markets, while some Wall Street analysts have even made the decision to stop covering meme stocks arguing that they don’t trade on cogent analysis.