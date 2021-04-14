Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase heads to Wall Street

Dan Primack
·2 min read

Coinbase, the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to go public today at what could be a valuation north of $100 billion.

Why it matters: This gives crypto a Wall Street seal of legitimacy, after an early existence marred by ties to illicit goods.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: Coinbase is going public via a direct listing, rather than through an initial public offering (IPO) or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This means that early investors and employees will sell shares directly, with Coinbase itself not receiving any proceeds.

  • "It's exactly in the spirit and ethos of crypto," Coinbase president and COO Emile Choi tells the Axios Re:Cap podcast, in an episode posting later this morning. "Let the market determine what the price should be without intermediaries."

  • Coinbase was valued at over $100 billion in private stock sales earlier this year, which the company launched to help determine a reference price for today's trades.

  • The Nasdaq last night gave Coinbase a $250 per share reference price, which would work out to a $65 billion valuation, but direct listing reference prices are rarely close to initial trades. Slack, for example, began trading 48% higher than its reference price.

The big picture: Coinbase is going public in the midst of a Bitcoin price boom that's lasted for more than a year.

  • The San Francisco-based company reports between $730 million and $800 million of net income for the first quarter of 2021, on a whopping $1.8 billion of revenue.

  • It had reported a $322 million profit on $1.28 billion in revenue for 2020, compared to a $30 million net loss on $534 million in revenue for 2019.

A bull case is that if crypto investing continues to grow in popularity among both retail and institutional investors, Coinbase is best positioned to capture the lion's share of that growth.

A bear case is that if crypto investing continues to grow in popularity, it commoditizes the trading process, potentially rendering Coinbase as just another player.

  • Choi argues that Coinbase would offset commoditization by continuing to offer a wider range of cryptocurrencies than rivals. Plus, it is building a business whereby corporate treasuries can add large amounts of crypto assets to their balance sheets.

  • An alternate bear case is that Bitcoin prices plummet, creating what industry insiders refer to as a "bitcoin winter."

The bottom line: This is the stock that every tech and finance insider will be watching today.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • In photos: Twin Cities police and protesters clash for third night after Daunte Wright shooting

    Law enforcement and protesters in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center clashed Tuesday night, after demonstrators again defied a curfew to protest for a third straight day the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.The big picture: It followed two nights of protests and unrest over Wright's death Sunday. Outside the city's police headquarters, law enforcement used "heavy force," with tear gas and flashbangs, per the Star Tribune. Protesters threw objects including water bottles, hitting some officers on their helmets, the outlet notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State patrol coming heavy w gas and numbers pic.twitter.com/cUG6LdGuS9— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 14, 2021 Scenes from the clashes outside the #BrooklynCenterMN Police Department in response to the shooting death of 20-year old motorist #DaunteWright by #KimPotter, a 26-year veteran officer, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021. 📸/me @AP @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/4k1OoH39hR— john minchillo (@johnminchillo) April 14, 2021 Protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 13. Activists have criticized law enforcement for using excessive force to disperse protesters, but police have defended the action to disperse crowds. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Protesters confront law enforcement outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 13. After reports that some businesses had been looted on previous nights, police said there were no reports of looting during the latest protests. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The general scene outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 13. Kim Potter, identified as the officer who fatally shot Wright, resigned from her position earlier in the day. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Police officers form a line as they face off with demonstrators protesting the death of Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center police station on April 12 in Brooklyn Center. Officials say Potter inadvertently used a gun instead of a Taser. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Demonstrators and police officers face off outside of the Brooklyn Center police station on April 12. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Demonstrators shout "Don't shoot" at the police after curfew on April 12 in Brooklyn Center. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images People gather during a vigil for Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 12. His shooting April 11 took place 10 miles from the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George Floyd last May. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Minnesota National Guard and law enforcement members outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station April 12. Earlier in the day, the judge presiding over Chauvin's trial denied a defense motion to sequester and question the jury following Wright's shooting. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images Katie Wright (L), the mother of Daunte Wright, is embraced during a vigil for her son in Brooklyn Center on April 12. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Flowers and signs are left in front of the security fence at the start of curfew in Brooklyn Center on April 12. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images People gather holding protest signs on April 12 before curfew in Brooklyn Center. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images Police put up barriers in anticipation of protests and a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images The April 12 vigil for Wright in Brooklyn Center. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesGo deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Soared Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) soared today, likely because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is also soaring. MicroStrategy owns quite a few Bitcoins, so it benefits when the price is rising. MicroStrategy adopted a policy last year to primarily hold Bitcoins instead of cash.

  • Coinbase: what is it, why is it worth $100billion and should you buy in?

    Coinbase is listing for US$100 billion on NASDAQ tomorrow, but would you be better buying bitcoin instead, asks Andrew Urquhart

  • Coinbase is going public without an IPO. Here’s how its direct listing will work

    Coinbase is going public via a direct listing. Here's how experts think the stock could perform on its debut.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Officer in Daunte Wright shooting clearly wasn't ready to handle altercation: Tolman

    Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman discusses the Daunte Wright case and pushes back on Dr. Fauci saying it's 'still not OK' to eat and drink indoors when vaccinated.

  • Judging by the song titles, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album is going to spill the tea

    "I couldn't be more excited if I tried," writes "Drivers License" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo on unveiling the title and art for her debut album.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Jerusalem awaits Ramadan with fewer restrictions

    Jerusalem is gearing up for Ramadanwith colorful lanterns and decorations filling the market streetsDate: April 10, 2021This year’s holy month is expected to feature fewer restrictions compared to 2020when prayers were suspended at Islam's third holiest sitethe Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MERCHANT AT JERUSALEM MARKET, MOHAMMAD AL-HALAWANI, SAYING:The Old City was particularly badly affected, during that time (last year). There were no people in the market. Ramadan is starting soon, greetings to all, the situation in Jerusalem is getting busy."

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Prince Harry speaks on Prince Philip’s death: He was ‘cheeky ’til the end’

    Prince Harry has spoken out on Prince Philip‘s death, saying in his statement that his grandfather was, “cheeky ’til the end.” As theGrio reported, last week the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at 99.

  • Republican senators introduce legislation to overrule CDC, start cruising by July

    A group of senators introduced the 'CRUISE Act' which would override the CDC's restrictions on the cruise industry and allow ships to sail.

  • Drifting apart? European firms battle to reach UK clients

    Post-Brexit trade rules mean prosecco supplier Serena Wines 1881 must store bottles destined for Britain on costlier, fumigated pallets in their own corner of its warehouse in the northeast Italian town of Conegliano. The new shipment requirement is one example of the extra cost and complexity that firms across continental Europe face serving British customers since Jan. 1, adding to disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to drive UK-EU trade volumes lower. "These first months have been hectic, hellish for everyone," said export manager Nicola Piovesana.

  • 'Don't panic' over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, experts say. Chances of blood clot is less than 1 in a million.

    Officials are reviewing 6 reported cases out of nearly 7 million vaccines administered in the U.S., which makes it an "extremely rare" occurrence.

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.