Cryptocurrency: Musk's SpaceX to launch dogecoin moon mission

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Elon Musk has said his rocket company SpaceX will now accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

In a tweet he said the commercial space exploration firm will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" early next year.

It came as dogecoin continued to fall after the technology billionaire said on television that it was a "hustle".

Last month, he tweeted that SpaceX was going to put a "literal Dogecoin on the literal moon".

Canada's Geometric Energy Corporation announced the dogecoin-funded mission earlier on Sunday, although the statement did not reveal its financial value.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce", SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mr Musk's tweets in recent months have helped to turn the once-obscure digital currency, which was started as a social media joke, into the world's fourth-biggest cryptocurrency.

It has soared by more than 800% over the last month, with its total market value rising above $70bn, according to cryptocurrency data tracker CoinGecko.com.

However, dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Mr Musk called it a "hustle" while he was hosting the Saturday Night Live comedy sketch television show.

In February, electric carmaker Tesla, where Mr Musk is chief executive, said it bought $1.5bn worth of bitcoin and was planning to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its vehicles.

The announcement was seen as another major step towards the mainstream acceptance of bitcoin and helped to boost the price of the cryptocurrency to a fresh record high of nearly $62,000.

Last month, Tesla announced that its profits for the first three months of the year were $438m, up from $16m last year, ,bolstered by sales of Bitcoin and environmental credits.

Mr Musk also revealed on Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger's syndrome.

People with Asperger's interpret the environment around them differently to other people.

It is thought to be the first time Mr Musk has spoken about his condition.

    (Bloomberg) -- Dogecoin investors had a wild ride this weekend.After hitting a record on Saturday ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the digital currency began to fall hours before the show began and continued to drop as he delivered his opening monologue.A SpaceX deal Sunday gave the digital currency a short-lived boost. It traded at 55.5 cents as of 8:30 p.m. in New York, down 15% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko, with a trading range of 43.2 cents to 66.7 cents in the past one day.In the agreement, Musk’s commercial rocket company will launch a mission to the Moon in 2022 with a so-called cubesat -- a mini satellite used for space research -- from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.The trading swings began on Saturday as Dogecoin traders around the world were organizing watch parties for the broadcast featuring its most prominent supporter. Following an initial slump, the digital currency bounced back briefly toward the end of the show, after the billionaire called it a “hustle” in the “Weekend Update” segment.In the skit, Musk jumped into the character of a bow-tied, bespectacled financial expert and was repeatedly quizzed about Dogecoin. After delivering textbook answers, he was asked whether the currency was just a hoax, to which he responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”He ended the skit howling, “to the moon!” -- a reference he repeated in his tweet about the SpaceX announcement on Sunday.Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as an internet meme in 2013, has surged more than 21,000% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.Musk, 49, has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons. Still, crypto volatility has prompted urgent warnings from central bankers -- as recently as Thursday -- that people buying in should be prepared to lose all of their money.Musk’s Tesla Inc. announced in February that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, and the head of the electric-car giant himself has spoken of the digital asset in favorable terms. He has a $183.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates percentage gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    People have grown accustomed to wearing masks, a practice which has been credited for a huge drop in seasonal flu deaths Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advise: ‘We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year.’ Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images People could be wearing face masks several years from now in order to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases, according to Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser. Fauci said people have grown accustomed to wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning they may opt to wear them during seasonal spikes in viruses such as influenza. Widespread mask wearing in the US has been credited for a huge drop in seasonal flu deaths – just one child is reported to have died from the flu in the most recent flu season, compared with 195 in the autumn and winter of 2019-2020. “We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against Covid-19,” Fauci told NBC on Sunday. “So it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases.” Despite strong scientific evidence that wearing masks is highly effective in stopping the spread of diseases like the coronavirus, the issue has become highly politicized in the US, leading to false claims masks are not useful or are even harmful. An analysis conducted in January showed while the vast majority of Americans think masks are effective, many do not wear them in close contact with others. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its guidelines on mask wearing, advising that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to don masks while outside, unless in a tightly packed crowd of strangers, such as at a concert. Fauci also said federal government guidance on mask-wearing indoors may soon be relaxed as more Americans get vaccinated. The CDC still advises that people wear masks in indoor public spaces but when asked by ABC on Sunday if this could change, Fauci said: “I think so, and I think you’re going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated. “We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated.” More than half of adults in the US have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC, with 43% of the population administered with both doses. Joe Biden has set a goal for 70% of Americans to receive at least one vaccine shot by July to help return some sense of normalcy after a harrowing pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 people in the US. Fauci said a return to normal patterns of life will only be possible if an “overwhelming proportion” of people get vaccinated, a prospect some public health experts have expressed skepticism over given the reluctance of a sizable minority of Americans to getting the shot. “The larger proportion of the population that’s vaccinated, the less likelihood that a season like the coming fall or winter you’re going to see a significant surge,” Fauci told NBC. “I hope that next Mother’s Day, we’re going to see a dramatic difference than what we’re seeing right now. I believe that we will be about as close to back to normal as we can.” On Monday the former first lady Michelle Obama told CBS if anyone visited her family, her rule was “be vaccinated”. “You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine. Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk. So I urge everybody out there within the sound of our voices, please, please get the vaccine. It’s time.”

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. gasoline prices at the pump jumped 6 cents in the latest week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), and could soon be headed for the highest level since 2014 due to a cyber attack that shut down the country's biggest fuel pipeline system. Average U.S. pump prices increased 6 cents per gallon in the latest week to $2.967 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the AAA said. A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down its system on Friday in an outage expected to last a full week or more.

    (Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. is seeking to list a Fidelity Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. despite the prospect of an icy regulatory reception.Cboe proposed Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, saying concerns about potential manipulation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded product have been “sufficiently mitigated.”New SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told Congress last week that the cryptocurrency market “could benefit from greater investor protection.”Bitcoin ETF Approval Odds Grow Longer After Gensler CritiqueThe comments appeared to be a setback for the idea that Gensler might be more sympathetic to crypto product approvals given his familiarity with financial technology.Cboe has already petitioned for the approval of vehicles such as a VanEck Bitcoin fund, one of a number of Bitcoin ETFs seeking the green light from officials. The SEC has knocked back repeated attempts to list such products in the U.S.Crypto proponents argue the sector is evolving and that other jurisdictions like Canada allow Bitcoin ETFs, leaving U.S. investors at a disadvantage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

