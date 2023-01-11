Cryptocurrency: UK Treasury considers plan for digital pound

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read
Stock image of cryptocurrency market graph
Stock image of cryptocurrency market graph

The government is considering introducing a national cryptocurrency or "digital pound", the economic secretary to the Treasury has told MPs.

The UK was committed to becoming a world crypto hub, Andrew Griffith said.

And the government was "a long way down the road... to establish a regime for the wholesale use, for payment purposes, of stablecoins".

Stablecoins are designed to have a predictable value linked to traditional currencies or assets such as gold.

'Game-changing technology'

A public consultation on the attributes of a digital pound would be launched in coming weeks, Mr Griffith told the Treasury Select Committee.

"I want to see us establish a regime, and this is within the FSMB [Financial Services and Markets Bill, currently being debated in Parliament], for the wholesale use for payment purposes of stablecoins," he said.

Central banks around the world are developing or exploring digital currencies.

And Mr Griffith told the committee: "It is right to look to seek to embrace potentially disruptive technologies, particularly when we have such a strong fintech and financial sector."

He wanted to allow the opportunity for this "potentially disruptive game-changing technology that can challenge but also turbocharge all of those [financial] industries", he said.

Consumer protection

The "crypto winter", a rapid decline in the value of Bitcoin and other assets and , has intensified concerns about whether any cryptocurrency can ever be considered stable.

It also has the potential to raise many public-policy issues.

And there will also be a public consultation on Britain's first general regulatory approach to crypto assets, a sector where consumer protection has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

But the consultation will form part of a "research and exploration" phase and will help both the Bank of England and the government develop the plans over the following few years.

When it came to regulating crypto, Mr Griffith told the committee, being right was more important than being first, given the UK's "strong financial reputation".

"It will be a long lead-time activity," he said.

'Right balances'

The EU has set out the world's first comprehensive set of rules for regulating crypto markets.

They are due to receive final approval in the coming weeks and come into effect in 2024.

Mr Griffith said the UK rules could be broader, to include decentralised finance, and everyone would benefit from greater transparency.

"We want the right regime, operated in the right way, that has the right balances in it," he told the committee.

He also committed to hold "at least" six roundtables with those in the crypto industry, to "expose us as regulators and decision makers".

Recommended Stories

  • Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk dies

    Donald Trump mourns the death of Lynette Hardaway, one half of commentators Diamond and Silk.

  • Conservative commentator Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ dies at 51

    The Diamond and Silk duo, a pair of sister entertainers who gained notoriety for their political comments on their YouTube page, have been some of Trump’s most vocal supporters since his 2016 campaign for president.

  • Crypto’s Foot Fetish? Pixelated Feetpix NFTs Surge

    The project topped OpenSea charts on Tuesday, prompting some Twitter users to declare the return of “degen season.”

  • 'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

    Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as a Black woman who loudly backed Trump and right-wing policies, earning fame first on the Internet and then as a cable television commentator.

  • Port Orange Elementary to undergo $2.3M in repairs to address 'emergency' water intrusion

    The school district estimates the repairs, which include rehabilitating the exterior walls of the building, will cost $2.3 million.

  • IonQ acquires quantum networking specialist Entangled Networks

    IonQ, the trapped ion quantum computing company that went public via a SPAC in late 2021, today announced that it has acquired Entangled Networks, a Toronto-based startup that helps industrial and academic users build and optimize multi-quantum-processor solutions, using specialized networking techniques. This marks IonQ's first acquisition and it comes shortly after the company signed a $13.4 million contract to provide quantum solutions to the United States Air Force Research Lab. Maryland-based IonQ says this acquisition will now also give it a foothold in Canada and that the Entangled Networks team will help it work on next-gen quantum architectures.

  • Are Pensions Passed On When You Die? That Depends

    Pension planning tends to focus on saving enough money during your working life to provide a sustainable income during your retirement. During this planning, one area sometimes gets overlooked -- how...

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether follow U.S. equities higher on view inflation starting to ease despite hawkish Fed

    Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, continuing a strong start to the year on signs inflation is slowing in the U.S.

  • India’s CoinSwitch exchange looks to non-crypto to survive deep freeze, government hostility

    Indian cryptocurrency exchanges faced a flurry of taxes on trading last year that saw volumes across most platforms drop as much as 90%, slashing income from trading fees. What’s a crypto exchange to do? Maybe sell mutual funds?

  • Conagra CEO sees 'double-digit' inflation in 2023

    STORY: "We are beginning to see those ultra high rates of inflation moderate, which is a good sign, 'green shoots' as we call it," Connolly said."But it still is inflationary overall for our company and we are still calling for double digit inflation for fiscal year '23. So we have to persevere through this cycle as we always do and thus far, we're on track," he added.The company, known for its brands Birds Eye and Chef Boyardee, raised its full-year forecasts last week, after beating quarterly results, helped mainly by higher prices for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

  • Bitcoin CME Futures Draw Premium for the First Time Since FTX's Collapse

    While futures have flipped into premium, the "term structure" remains in backwardation, signaling caution among institutions.

  • Coinbase ‘one of the few survivors’ amid crypto crisis, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau to weigh in on Coinbase's latest round of layoffs and how the company's cost-cutting moves are helping it stay afloat in the broader crypto space.

  • How the pandemic pushed a Washington toymaker to move its biggest distribution center to Arizona

    As the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic came to a close, a leading toymaker started the search to relocate its global distribution center and conducted a regional search before picking the desert for its new hub. Here's what experts say led the company to an upcoming industrial area in the Phoenix metro.

  • Russia borrows record $56bn in a month as sanctions batter Putin

    Russia's budget deficit widened to hit record levels in December as sanctions hit oil export revenues and Vladimir Putin was forced to spend more on his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jake Tapper Corners GOP Rep. Over IRS Falsehoods: ‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over Republicans’ misleading claims that Democrats are trying to fund an army of 87,000 IRS agents to hunt down everyday Americans.“Why not just be honest?” Tapper asked Johnson at one point.Days after House Republicans finally elected a speaker after a week-long stalemate that culminated in a near-fistfight on the chamber floor, the brand-new GOP majority passed its first bill on Tuesday.The legislation, which t

  • Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners

    Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

  • House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax

    Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.

  • Gavin Newsom unveils $297 billion California budget with a deficit after years of surplus

    Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out his budget amid projections of tougher economic times to come.

  • IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting 2020 returns

    The agency corrected 14 million 2020 tax returns related to unemployment compensation, resulting in $14.8 billion in refunds.

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.