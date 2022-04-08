Cryptocurrency's non-physical form makes it an easy target for scammers

Rick Walz writes the "Consumer Advocate"

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money where encryption technology can enable anyone anywhere to send and receive payments. Because cryptocurrency does not exist in a physical form such as paper money, it makes it an easy target for scammers.

BBB Scam Tracker reports regarding cryptocurrency scams have tripled between 2019 and 2021, and reported losses also tripled during that time span.

One version of a cryptocurrency scam involves being contacted through Messenger by a friend or family member trying to convince you to join their team of Bitcoin traders to make millions of dollars. What you don’t know is that the friend or family member’s account has been hacked by scammers.

The scam works like this: You deposit money into a cryptocurrency transfer app to pay for your team’s start-up fee. Then you recruit more “team members” to send you their start-up fee. The more team members you sign up, the more money you can make.

Unfortunately, you’re being recruited into a cryptocurrency pyramid scheme. Your start-up funds are untraceable and long gone – and you’re essentially stealing from any “team members” you recruit.

Use BBB’s tips to avoid this type of scam:

• Guard your wallet. If you buy cryptocurrency, the security of the wallet is of prime importance. If you lose the key, then your funds are gone permanently.

• Do not pay for products with cryptocurrency. Be careful if someone asks you to pay with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

• Be wary of “friends” who reach out to you on social media and tell you how they made money with cryptocurrency. Accounts are frequently compromised. Call your friend by phone to see if it is really them.

• Do not believe promises of guaranteed returns. No one can guarantee how an investment will perform.

• Be skeptical. Before you accept any offer on social media, do your research. Just because something appears to be profitable and was shared by a friend, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk. Many of these offers include extravagant promises that aren't kept.

Story continues

• Ask questions and research the offer before joining any business venture. What appears to be a legitimate investment could still be a pyramid scheme. Check business ratings and reviews on BBB.org and other search engines before agreeing to work with or invest in any company or individual.

• Stay alert to pyramid schemes. Pyramid schemes promise quick profits for recruiting others. Scammers prey on the desire to make a lot of money with very little effort. But remember, pyramid schemes are illegal in the U.S.

For more tips from BBB, visit BBB.org. And if you spot a scam, whether you have lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.

Rick Walz is the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, which serves 23 counties. Contact the BBB at 800-552-4631 or visit www.bbb.org.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Consumer Advocate: Don't join the Cryptocurrency Team