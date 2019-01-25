This CryptoKitty-Loving Ethereum User Has Made Almost 50% of All Augur Profits

By CCN.com: According to a tool created by Ethereum developer Mike McDonald, a single address has garnered almost 50% of the total profits from Augur. Augur is a decentralized predictions marketplace. It was one of the first crypto projects to hold an ICO on Ethereum, back in 2015.

Anonymous Ethereum User Dominates Augur’s Betting Markets

The address, 0x008c84421da5527f462886cec43d2717b686a7e4, is a highly active one. It has dozens of tokens and even owns a number of CryptoKitties and participates in other games. The user has made over 850 Ether from his bets.

One Augur trader has made over $100,000 (856 ETH) in profit from 177 trades. This one address has earned almost 50% of all realized Augur profits. Perhaps the first person in the world who can claim the title of 'full-time Augur trader'.https://t.co/UIXoG1yogm pic.twitter.com/WS0Uh3kkz2 — Kevin Rooke (@kerooke) January 24, 2019





McDonald is still working on tools to make it possible to see exactly which Augur predictions markets this Ethereum address has participated in. Currently, the tool just tells you which addresses have made the most money. The 2nd in line has profited just 136 Eth, over 700 less than the leader. The numbers get smaller as you go down.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.