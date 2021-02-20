Cryptopia Exchange, Currently in Liquidation, Gets Hacked Again: Report

The Cryptopia exchange has reportedly been hacked again, even as it is being liquidated following a previous breach that stole NZ$24 million (US$15.5 million).

  • According to a Stuff report Thursday, a creditor, U.S. firm Stakenet, has been told that about NZ$62,000 (US$45,000) in the XSN cryptocurrency had been transferred out of its cold wallet on Feb. 1.

  • Unused since the first Cryptopia hack in January 2019, the wallet is reported to contain crypto assets worth NZ$2.7 million (US$1.97 million) in total.

  • Liquidator Grant Thornton New Zealand said it hadn’t authorized the movement of funds and that it is investigating the incident, according to an email seen by Stuff.

  • Stakenet had not lost funds in the 2019 hack and had been hoping to eventually receive all its assets back.

  • “If this unauthorised transaction has happened under Grant Thornton’s watch then they need to explain to the users why they failed to secure … [the] assets like they were supposed to do and how someone was able to access them,” the company told Stuff.

  • The news comes soon after Grant Thornton had finally started allowing former users of the exchange to enter claims to retrieve their assets.

See also: Cryptopia Users Can Claim Assets From End of 2020, Says Hacked Exchange’s Liquidator

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Only Escapee From Subzero Policy Doesn’t Rule Out Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Riksbank policy makers left the door open for the possibility to take interest rates below zero again to aid Sweden’s economic recovery.More than a year after the Nordic country became the first to abandon negative rates, minutes of the central bank’s Feb. 9 meeting showed several officials sticking to the view that the policy remains a viable option to stimulate demand.Cecilia Skingsley, the bank’s first deputy governor, said “a clear fall in inflation expectations” would be a “convincing factor for me to support” a rate cut. At the meeting, the Riksbank agreed to keep its benchmark rate at zero, as expected, and maintained its quantitative easing program.While most economists don’t expect the world’s oldest central bank to return to negative rates, the comments show that the debate over one of the most controversial monetary-policy experiments in the 21st century is far from over.Read more: Riksbank Says Key Risk Now Is Dismantling Stimulus Too SoonAnna Breman, a Riksbank deputy governor, said sub-zero borrowing costs could help accelerate the recovery if vaccinations succeed in bringing down coronavirus infections.“It’s still important to have a high level of preparedness to use all our tools if developments were to be worse than expected,” she said.Overall, policy makers agreed that it was too soon to discuss withdrawing monetary support despite signs of economic stabilization and an uptick in inflation. Per Jansson, widely seen as the bank’s most dovish member, warned that reducing support now would be outright dangerous.“It is important for the economic recovery and for our target attainment with regard to inflation that the monetary policy measures remain in place for quite some time to come,” Governor Stefan Ingves said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Ken Griffin’s Citadel transformed financial markets

    Hedge fund boss Ken Griffin is more than a little paranoid. Over the past four decades, he has quietly but methodically built a financial powerhouse intended to rival the likes of Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley, with grand ambitions to transform America’s financial landscape with a relentless technical edge. Behind the sparkly quant hedge fund that launched his Wall Street career stands his inconspicuously profitable trading operation, Citadel Securities.

  • India’s Future Retail Processes Dollar Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Indebted Indian retailer Future Retail Ltd. has processed a dollar bond interest payment originally due Jan. 22. The company’s notes and shares surged on the news.The interest payment “has been processed at our end,” a Future Group spokesperson said when asked about the issue by Bloomberg News.The interest due was about $14 million on the 5.6% notes that mature in 2025, according to Bloomberg data. The price of the notes jumped 1.4 cents to a one-month high at 86.3 cents after the news, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Mumbai-listed shares rose 5.5% as of 1:10 p.m. in Mumbai on Friday, set for the biggest gain in a week.The company had proposed last month to make the payment within a 30 day grace period. Future had also missed an interest payment on the same bonds last year before honoring that obligation later.The company is embroiled in a protracted legal battle between tycooon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Future’s partner, Amazon.com. Amazon has called for a takeover by Reliance to be blocked. Meanwhile, a cash crunch at Future stemming from long-term competition from e-commerce firms has been exacerbated by the pandemic.(Adds bond and share moves after the news)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation is the most critical question in 2021: Senior Economist

    Simona Mocuta, State Street Global Advisors Senior Economist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • BlackRock, Accused of Discrimination, Says It Can Do Better

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. said it’s instituting new measures to address diversity and inclusion issues after two former employees leveled discrimination complaints against the company.The pair of ex-staffers, in a letter to BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink posted Thursday on Medium, called on the firm to reform its practices, saying they experienced racial and religious discrimination during their time working at the world’s largest asset manager.“While we disagree with the portrayal of our firm in today’s blog post, we must acknowledge that there are former and current employees who have not experienced the culture that we aspire to at BlackRock,” Manish Mehta, BlackRock’s global head of human resources, wrote in a memo to staff late Thursday. BlackRock will be more transparent in handling complaints, and tell employees how they can escalate workplace issues, according to the memo.The former employees, Essma Bengabsia and Mugi N. Nguyai, wrote that BlackRock should disclose more detailed information on hiring, promotion and attrition for various racial groups, and change how its human-resources department handles harassment complaints. Bengabsia is an American Arab Muslim woman, and Nguyai a Kenyan man, according to the Medium post.“We write this letter because we believe that BlackRock must and is capable of doing better,” Bengabsia and Nguyai wrote. “But change is not easy and requires investment and making tough decisions.”Earlier this month, Bengabsia published a post on Medium alleging that she was harassed at BlackRock for her faith, including being publicly rebuked by a colleague after taking prayer breaks during the workday. Nguyai faced “retaliation” after reporting that he was experiencing harassment and racism, he alleged in Thursday’s post.“While we strive for a culture of respect and belonging, some of our people have experienced the firm in a way that is not inclusive,” BlackRock said in its memo.A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment beyond the memo.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Reflation Euphoria Has a Dark Side for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising Treasury yields risk pulling the rug out from under the rally in emerging markets, denting one of the street’s favorite trades of the year.The prospect of a strong economic rebound and hefty U.S. stimulus has strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and money-managers at Amundi lending their voices to the bull case in the developing world. But the rout in Treasuries that these forces have unleashed should keep investors on their guard, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“If a particular allocation across the risky markets spectrum should be low confidence this year, it is the EM overweight,” JPMorgan’s John Normand wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.The danger for this notoriously volatile asset class is that inflation in the U.S. is picking up again, and that’s driving benchmark rates higher. If the selloff runs further it could force investors who piled into higher-yielding securities in the developing world to head for the exit, as the relative appeal of holding them wanes.The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the highest level in a year this week, as investors started to price in the full economic impact of a stimulus plan totaling as much as $1.9 trillion. According to Sid Mathur, head of Asia Pacific emerging markets research at BNP Paribas SA, the move could lead to quick repricing in emerging-market bonds as well.For Goldman, “a sharp move higher in U.S. rates can drive sharp selloffs among highly-positioned high-yielding EM currencies on a tactical horizon,” strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Wednesday. These “moves can retrace once the pace of the rate move moderates,” they added.‘Turn Wary’Not everyone sees higher Treasury yields as a headwind for emerging markets, pointing to the fact that capital flows tend to accelerate as the global economy expands, outweighing the negative impact of higher borrowing costs.“Relative to other fixed income assets, EM local currency bonds are better placed to weather the storm,” said Mark Baker, investment director for emerging-market debt in Hong Kong at Aberdeen Standard Investments, citing the relative cheapness of their currencies and attractive yield.But the recent spike in Treasury yields does have strategists on alert, with some now even identifying a potential breaking point for the market.Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said the firm will “turn wary” if the 10-year bond yield breaches 1.50% and starts to head toward 2%, as this will likely lead to bond outflows in Asia. It was trading at around 1.3% on Thursday.Until then, however, “we remain positive on Asian currencies, and see the positive growth outlook for the region outweighing the move in yield,” he said.(Updates with yield-spread chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Larry Tribe

    On an all new episode of&nbsp;Influencers&nbsp;Andy sits down with&nbsp;Harvard Constitutional Law Professor&nbsp;Larry Tribe&nbsp;to discuss former&nbsp;President Trump's impeachment trial as well as the legal issues facing big tech companies in&nbsp;2021.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Effective After 1 Dose, Can Last 2 Weeks in Standard Freezer, Separate Research Shows

    On Friday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted new data about their BNT162b2 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration. With this submission, the two companies hope that the FDA will update the emergency use authorization (EUA) it has granted the vaccine. The new data indicates that Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2 can be kept for as long as two weeks at temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, as opposed to the constant ultra-low temperature storage it initially seemed to necessitate.

  • WhatsApp’s Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for the Malibu House Next Door

    In recent years, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has become widely known for two things: his love of rare Porsches and his collection of $100+ million homes, the latter of which has been assembled over the past few years. Besides his $100 million main estate up north in Atherton, Calif. — where he’s got an outrageous […]

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • 'I also defaulted': Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reveals her experience with student loan debt

    Speaking during a press conference organized by the American Federation of Teachers, the congresswoman shared her experience with student loan debt, connecting her story to the experience felt by millions of others in America.

  • It looks like Elon Musk isn't moving Tesla out of California after all

    The electric car maker's application for a permit to expand its Fremont assembly plant undercut its CEO's rhetoric about abandoning California.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • My married friends only paid me one contribution for gas money after a road trip. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • I pay my boyfriend rent and help run his property business. He takes my commissions and won’t discuss marriage. What can I do?

    ‘Six months ago, I became very frustrated and made a few spreadsheets: one documenting the rent I have paid over the last 10 years, one for all of the unpaid labor.’