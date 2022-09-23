Cryptoquote is eager to announce the release of the Cryptoquote Fusion professional cryptocurrency analytics and research platform. Fusion supports 2,000+ pre and post trade analytics data points across a large database of cryptocurrency pairs trading on the world's largest cryptocurrency trading venues allowing for fast screening and monitoring of real-time markets and events.

CHICAGO, IL - (NewMediaWire) - September 23, 2022 - Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics and research tools, announced today that they have launched their professional analytics platform Cryptoquote Fusion. This new web based pre and post trade cryptocurrency analytics and research platform offers traders, investors, portfolio managers and other market participants detailed real-time multi-cryptocurrency and single-cryptocurrency analysis. Real-time market snapshot, screeners and custom indices help identify market moving events while event impact analysis, chart pattern recognition, technical signal buy/sell/hold, volatility, seasonality, correlations and other modules support rich visualizations for fast market analysis.

"Cryptocurrency markets lack advanced analytics and analysis tools," said Adnan Waheed, CTO of Cryptoquote. "With Cryptoquote Fusion we set out and achieved our goal to package as many professional pre and post trade analytics screens into one easy to use browser based front end application."

Cryptoquote Fusion provides users access to easily filter and visualize detailed analysis of cryptocurrency pairs. Filter through our growing database of securities and 2,000+ analytics and statical data fields to identify market trends. Access research, news and press releases to keep your pulse on the market.

"As the cryptocurrency market matures, market participants require advanced real-time decision support tools to navigate and monitor markets," said Mitch Naumann Managing Partner of Cryptoquote. "We look forward to growing the Cryptoquote Fusion ecosystem to fulfill the market's demand for advanced cryptocurrency research and analytics data."

About Cryptoquote

Cryptoquote delivers superior content, data, analytics and robust technology to help exchanges, broker dealers, trading desks, software vendors, fintech applications access cryptocurrency market data solutions. We give product teams and investment professionals an edge to outperform with our data driven solutions. Web widgets, applications and robust APIs that connect to a thriving global cryptocurrency and financial market community. Learn more at www.cryptoquote.io, and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.