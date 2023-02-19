CryptoStar Corp. (CVE:CSTR) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CryptoStar Corp. (CVE:CSTR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CryptoStar Corp. engages in cryptocurrency mining operations with data centers in Canada and the United States. The CA$17m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$3.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.1m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CryptoStar's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for CryptoStar

Expectations from some of the Canadian IT analysts is that CryptoStar is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$400k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 119%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CryptoStar's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CryptoStar currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of CryptoStar to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – CryptoStar's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should look at:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has CryptoStar's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CryptoStar's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 'All Quiet' leads as stars, royalty attend UK film awards

    Hollywood stars and U.K. royalty are due to attend the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, where German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the pack of nominees. The visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches is up for 14 awards, including best picture, while Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and madcap metaverse romp “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have 10 nominations each. Actor Richard E. Grant is hosting the televised ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell.

  • With 88% ownership of the shares, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    Every investor in Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that...

  • Tunisia orders top European trade union official expelled

    Tunisian president Kais Saied ordered Europe's top trade union official to leave the country after she addressed protesters at a demonstration organized by the North African country's influential labor union. Authorities in Tunis accused Esther Lynch, the Irish general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, of making statements that “interfered with Tunisian internal affairs” during a protest against the country's increasingly authoritarian president in the port city of Sfax on Saturday.

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for investors to buy into these innovative businesses.

  • Earnings Update: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$53.33 in...

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Building a portfolio for passive income can be a challenging process, especially if you are just starting out. With billion-dollar brands such as Metamucil fiber supplements, Bounty paper towels, and Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners, P&G's brand power is unmatched. As demand for P&G's products organically grows as a result of population growth and inorganically from acquisitions, analysts think that the company has a decent future ahead of itself.

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around

    In 2022, numerous reputable companies were unable to offset the impact of inflation on their businesses, and their share prices plunged. 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have both been doing business for more than 120 years, but their recent issues have pushed their stock prices down to around their 10-year lows. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the U.S., and it too has seen its stock price plunge to close to its 10-year low.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Adani Shock for $3.1 Trillion India Stock Market Is Ebbing Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are fast emerging that investors in Indian stocks are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local money managers are bullish on the outlook for the year ahead and overseas funds are starting to trickle back into the $3.1 trillion equity market.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingDeSantis Is T

  • Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

    (Reuters) -Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding. Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday. The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.