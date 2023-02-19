CryptoStar Corp. (CVE:CSTR) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

CryptoStar Corp. (CVE:CSTR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CryptoStar Corp. engages in cryptocurrency mining operations with data centers in Canada and the United States. The CA$17m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$3.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.1m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CryptoStar's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Canadian IT analysts is that CryptoStar is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$400k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 119%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CryptoStar's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CryptoStar currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

