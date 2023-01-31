Cryptoverse: Big investors edge back to bitcoin

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken
Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·3 min read

By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) - Big investors are dipping their toes into crypto waters again after a bumper month for bitcoin.

Digital asset investment products, often favored by institutional investors, saw inflows of over $117 million last week, the biggest weekly increase since last July, according to data from asset manager CoinShares.

Bitcoin was far and away the biggest draw, with funds tracking it responsible for $116 million of that. Crypto funds' total assets under management have risen to $28 billion, up 43% from lows plumbed in November as the collapse of the FTX exchange sent shockwaves through the industry.

"For the most part, people are more confident than they were a month ago," said Joseph Edwards, investment adviser at Enigma Securities.

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, has soared nearly 40% in January, closing in on its best monthly performance since October 2021 and its second-best January in the past 10 years.

The rally, combined with a possibly brightening macro picture, has some investors hoping the long crypto winter might finally be verging on spring. Many investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike its benchmark rates by 0.25% this week - the smallest rise since their tightening cycle began last year.

"If peak inflation is indeed behind us for now, then long-term interest rates may move lower as we approach the end of the inflation-focused rate-hiking cycle," analysts at Fidelity Digital Assets wrote.

"This could signal positive momentum on the macro front for assets such as bitcoin."

Activity in the options market indicated traders were rushing to place bets just after the Fed meet, a sign of the importance the market is placing on it, crypto liquidity provider B2C2 said.

Crypto trading volumes are also rising, according to CoinShares, with average weekly volumes up 11%, indicating traders are returning after months of dampened activity.

Still, crypto's not out of the woods by a long stretch, and the Fed could still spoil the party if they take a more hawkish tone this week.

Crypto data platform Coinglass's bitcoin Fear & Greed index - where 0 indicates extreme fear and 100 extreme greed - is hovering at 61, the highest level since mid-November 2021, just after bitcoin began retreating from its peak.

"We might see a drop off next week or two, how deep that drop goes is questionable," Edwards said.

Graphic: Bitcoin at the forefront https://www.reuters.com/graphics/FINTECH-CRYPTO/WEEKLY/akveqmgjrvr/chart.png

BITCOIN 'DOMINANCE'

Nonetheless, there are also other signs that the end of the bear market might be nigh, according to analysts at exchange Bitfinex. They said shorter-term investors were selling their bitcoin at a profit, while longer-term "HODlers" were still sticking with their coin and not contributing to selling pressure.

"The realised profit and loss for the entire market has been recorded as positive in January 2023 for the first time since April 2022, a continuation of this trend would signal the final stages of a bear market," they said.

Additionally, bitcoin's "dominance" or share of the total crypto market has hovered around 41% this month, levels not seen since last July. Analysts at Citi said this mimicked a similar jump in bitcoin dominance in April 2019, when a bitcoin rally marked a crypto market bottom.

Other market watchers said stocks, another relatively risky asset class, would likely drive bitcoin prices in the next week, particularly the performance of interest rate-sensitive tech stocks.

Bitcoin's correlation with the Nasdaq is at 0.94, the highest since May 2022, where a measure of 1 indicates the two are moving in lock-step.

Late in November, bitcoin broke its bonds with stocks and traded with a negative correlation of 0.7.

"It's possible that bitcoin could reach the next resistance level of $25,200 in the coming weeks," said Rachel Lin, CEO of exchange Synfutures. "Even if bitcoin ends up down again, there is a decent chance it will achieve a higher low on the larger timeframe."

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Alun John in London; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Squeezed mining companies face growth dilemma

    High costs and the prospect of shrinking earnings have made big miners nervous about expansion, even as shareholders demand investment in response to robust commodity prices, China's reopening and the role of minerals in decarbonising the economy. Disruptions at copper mines caused by extreme weather and labour issues, for example, are predicted to worsen, likely affecting a record 1.6 million tonnes of production this year, Goldman Sachs analysts say, a headache for companies hunting for minerals to power the green energy boom as their deposits get depleted. "Having cut back on CapEx and spending, mining companies are fine in the short term, but if they look a few years forward, they need to start developing more growth options," George Cheveley, portfolio manager at Ninety-One, said.

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more

  • Bond investors brace for recession as Fed expected to slow pace of tightening

    Recession worries are sending investors into Treasuries and other fixed income investments ahead of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2023, even as stocks start the year with a hopeful rally. The rally comes after Treasuries notched the worst year in their history following the Fed's most aggressive monetary policy tightening since the 1980s. Worries that the Fed's rate increases will send the U.S. economy into a recession have been a key driver of demand for Treasuries, often seen as a safe haven during economically uncertain times.

  • Biden Team Weighs Fully Cutting Off Huawei From US Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering cutting off Huawei Technologies Co. from all of its American suppliers, including Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., as the US government intensifies a crackdown on the Chinese technology sector.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Ameri

  • St. Louis public company follows up layoffs with plan to sell 'substantially all' of its assets

    The move comes after the company was notified by Nasdaq last week that its stock is being delisted, a decision it doesn't plan to contest.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Down More Than 50%: These Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • How Intel Instantly Slashed Costs By $4.2 Billion

    Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is struggling as demand for PC and server chips tumbles. The company saw total revenue crash 32% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, and it expects a worse decline in the first quarter of 2023. Intel has already announced a broad cost-cutting initiative to help the company cope with lower demand this year.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • ChatGPT explains Warren Buffett's investment strategy - and names 2 stocks that could align with the billionaire's portfolio

    Insider asked OpenAI's viral bot for its thoughts on the Berkshire Hathaway legend's value-investing approach and what names Buffett could buy next.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsNasdaq 100 Suffer

  • Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence

    Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.

  • Evercore Says Stick With Value Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Buy in This Market Environment

    The Street’s experts build their reputations by the quality of their market and stock assessments, and they’re coming out in force now to give their interpretations of the strong start we’ve seen in 2023. The S&P 500 index is up 5%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq has gained nearly 10%. It’s a welcome reprieve from last year’s downward trends; the question is, will it hold? Watching the situation from investment firm Evercore ISI, strategist Julian Emanuel has his doubts. He’s recommending that inv

  • How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

    If you're Warren Buffett, you won't have to use your imagination. Here's how much income you could make investing $10,000 in each of Buffett's top five dividend stocks. Let me first define how I identified Buffett's top five dividend stocks.

  • Adani Backed by UAE Royals Buying $400 Million in Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsAbu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. will invest about $400 million in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s follow-on share sale, voicing confid

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation Right Now

    The growth stock meltdown over the past year has taught investors a tough lesson. Three companies with excellent track records of delivering above-average earnings growth are Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Like most growth stocks, their share prices have taken a beating during the sell-off.