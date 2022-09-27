Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris
Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·3 min read

By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) - Spare a thought for the beleaguered bitcoin miner.

In late 2021, miners were the toast of the town with a surefire path to profit: hook powerful computers up to cheap power, crack fiendishly complex maths puzzles and then sell newly minted coins on the booming market.

A year's a long time in crypto.

Global revenue from bitcoin mining has dropped to $17.2 million a day amid a crypto winter and global energy crisis, down about 72% from last November when miners were racking up $62 million a day, according to data from Blockchain.com.

"Bitcoin miners have continued to watch margins compress - the price of bitcoin has fallen, mining difficulty has risen and energy prices have soared," said Joe Burnett, head analyst at Blockware Solutions.

That's put serious pressure on some players who bought expensive mining machines, or rigs, banking on rising bitcoin prices to recoup their investment.

Bitcoin is trading at around $19,000 and has failed to break above $25,000 since August, let alone regain November's all-time high of $69,000.

At the same time, the process of solving puzzles to mine tokens has become more difficult as more miners have come online. This means they must devour more computing power, further upping operating costs, especially for those without long-term power pricing agreements.

Bitcoin miners' profit for one terahash per second of computing power has fluctuated between $0.119 and $0.070 a day since July, down from $0.45 in November last year and around its lowest levels for two years.

The grim state of affairs could be here to stay, too: Luxor's Hashrate Index, which measures mining revenue potential, has fallen almost 70% so far this year.

2140: THE LAST BITCOIN

It's been painful for miners.

Shares of Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain and Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF have sunk more than 60% this year, for example, while crypto-mining data center operator Compute North filed for bankruptcy last week.

Yet mining is ultimately a long-term proposition - the last bitcoin is expected be mined in 2140, more than a century away - and some spy opportunity in the gloom.

"The best time to get in is when market's low, the same mining rigs that went for $10,000 earlier this year you can get that for 50% to 75% off right now," said William Szamosszegi, CEO of Sazmining Inc which is planning to open a renewable-energy powered bitcoin mining operation.

Indeed, many miners are cutting back on buying rigs, forcing makers to cut prices.

For instance, the popular S19J Pro rig sold for $10,100 in January on average, but now sells for $3,200, analysts at Luxor said, also noting prices for bulk orders of some mining machines had fallen by 10% in just the past week.

Chris Kline, co-founder of crypto investment platform Bitcoin IRA, said miners would have to be "hyper-focused" on energy efficiency, both to bring costs down and to avoid any repercussions from climate change-related regulations.

"From managing their balance sheet, processing units and energy costs, miners will look to stay afloat regardless of current market conditions," he added.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Wilson and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City family seeks answers after man killed, baby injured in Monday shooting

    Kansas City police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue on a reported shooting. One person was found dead inside the residence and two others, including a child, were hospitalized.

  • At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations' stories

    Pakistan's new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium and faced world leaders, ready to spin a tale of floods and climate change and more than 33 million people at risk. Shahbaz Sharif began: “As I stand here today to tell the story of my country ...” At its core, that was what every world leader was here to do during the past week.

  • Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility, texts reveal

    After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre’s pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state’s welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.

  • Trader Who Made Billions in 2008 Buys Pound Near All-Time Low

    (Bloomberg) -- A former hedge fund manager who shot to fame for a $2.7 billion volatility trading gain during the global financial crisis is buying the pound on a day when the currency slumped to an all-time low. Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues

  • Oklahoma outlawed school bathroom use by gender identity. This boy is challenging it.

    A Noble High School senior is suing to overturn a state law regulating school bathroom use by biological sex.

  • Microsoft's former VP of HR shares the types of employees who are most likely to be laid off

    Microsoft's former VP of HR told Insider the three types of employees who are most likely to be let go during hard times — and who's safest.

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

  • Apple Watch Ultra teardown confirms it's rugged, but not easily repaired

    A teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra shows that you can't really repair it despite the rugged design.

  • Exclusive-India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

    India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

  • Is Nvidia Blunting Intuitive Surgical's Edge in Robotic Surgery?

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has the clear lead in robotic-assisted surgery. The company got approval for its da Vinci surgery system back in 2000. With more than two decades of research, development, and real-world use under its belt, competitors have an uphill battle if they want to catch up with Intuitive's technology.

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • 2022 Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

    Inflation came in hotter than expected in August, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time. While those losses are painful, patient investors know downturns are an opportunity to buy. The stock market has never failed to recover in the past, and there is no reason to think this bear market is any different.

  • iPhone in India: Apple makes new handset in India in shift from China

    The announcement marks the technology giant's latest move to diversify its supply chains outside China.

  • Apple Analyst Finds iPhone 14 Less Popular With Chinese Customers, Initial Data Suggests

    Chinese consumers bought fewer Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 handsets in the early days of its availability than the product's predecessor a year ago, Jefferies analysts, including Edison Lee, found. In the first three days of delivery, Apple's latest smartphone series sales came to 987,000 units, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, Bloomberg reports citing Jefferies. It's a rare double-digit decline for the iPhone, whose sales had been the most resilient in a

  • RS Recommends: The Secret Hack to Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $259

    This deal gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 digital camera for $120 off its regular price

  • This small but mighty gadget can make you ice anywhere you go

    The most refreshing cocktails, lemonade and so much more await you.

  • India is repurposing its COVID-19 contact tracing app and vaccination website

    India is repurposing its COVID-19 contact-tracing app and vaccination website to address other health concerns in the South Asian country. A senior official said Sunday that the Indian government is planning to use Aarogya Setu as the country's standalone health app. The app will offer residents the ability to book medical checkup appointments and verify the registrations with QR codes to avoid waiting in queues at hospitals, RS Sharma, the chief executive of the National Health Authority, the body that oversees implementation of the country's flagship public health scheme, said at a public event.

  • Hong Kong’s Lee Says Covid Rulebreakers Could Derail Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s plan to further ease Covid curbs that have isolated the city and weighed on its economy could be jeopardized by people defying virus protocols, Chief Executive John Lee warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat

  • First Look: Logitech’s New Gaming Handheld Has Potential, But Can It Outshine the Switch?

    It supports Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.