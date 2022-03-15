Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's scared of commitment, Mr Biden

Medha Singh
·4 min read

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Bitcoin loves flirting with the mainstream. But now, as the U.S. president says he wants to get serious, it may be getting cold crypto feet.

When Joe Biden ordered officials to prepare reports on the role of cryptocurrencies in future finance last Wednesday, bitcoin leapt as much as 9% and ether 8%, as many crypto fans hailed a potential milestone in mainstream acceptance.

"The real importance of it is that the president of the United States is talking about crypto," said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, a firm handling digital asset custody solutions for institutional investors.

Yet cryptocurrencies are complicated.

While bitcoin danced above $42,500 following the news, it has since given up those gains and is now back at around $38,000. Similarly ether has slunk back down to straddle $2,500.

That seems a muted market reaction to the White House's first formal pronouncement on crypto - though who can truly understand bitcoin, still licking its wounds from China's rejection and nursing nagging disquiet it's losing its identity.

Regulation can be a double-edged sword.

Some industry watchers see bullish signs for bitcoin, saying the presidential announcement could presage U.S. regulations on crypto that will draw far more institutional money from the likes of pension funds and insurance firms.

"Biden's executive order could signal the end to the wild west of crypto as we know it," said Edmund Kulakowski, senior financial crime consultant at London-based regulatory software company Fenergo.

Yet it may not be such good news for those crypto players that thrive in the wild.

"Quant-driven hedge funds running arbitrage and quant strategies typically shine in more volatile and unstructured markets," said Ganesh Iyer, chief marketing and strategy officer at New York-based technology company IPC.

"Only time will tell how and when this market will mature. Until that point there is an opportunity now for hedge funds to utilize ultra-low latency networks to make the most of volatile, compliance-light and liquid crypto markets."

WHO'S THE SHERIFF?

There's also little certainty over America's regulatory intentions, with Biden having given federal agencies six months to produce guidance on how best to proceed.

For one thing, it's not clear who's going to be the crypto sheriff, or for that matter whether crypto should be treated as a security or commodity.

Both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees listed stocks and therefore tokens that are deemed to be securities, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) which has oversight of commodity and derivatives markets, are among those required to give their input into the reports.

"Specifics related to the SEC, CFTC and other financial regulators are light," said Jerald David, president of Arca Labs, the innovation arm of Los Angeles-based digital asset manager Arca.

Shane Rodgers, a former investment banker and CEO of PDX Coin, a crypto-to-fiat payments app and utility coin, said he was waiting to see how the regulation might shape up, particularly in terms of defining the role of the SEC.

Until there is more visibility, he added, "the government can forget innovation in the crypto space in the U.S. because I, for one, will not be hiring any people or spending large amounts of R&D money in this country".

AMERICA'S CRYPTO POWER

What seems certain, regardless of how this plays out, is that U.S. action will have a major impact on the global crypto industry.

America, the epicentre of traditional finance, is fast becoming the same for crypto; 43% of the world's crypto hedge fund managers are now based there, according to PwC, while the United States is now also the centre for bitcoin mining after China's crackdown on that part of the industry last year.

McDonald at Standard Custody described Biden's order as a "symbolic document".

"He did not come out and say it's fraud or bad actors doing bad things," he added. "Quite the contrary, there is an admission that digital assets have a place in the future, that this industry requires a thoughtful approach to regulation."

(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Writing by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Bentley to roll out one electric car annually for five years from 2025

    Crewe, England-based Bentley posted a profit of 389 million euros ($427.1 million) for 2021, compared with a profit of 20 million euros in the previous year, after deliveries jumped 31% to 14,659 cars on strong demand for new hybrid models. Carmakers globally are doubling down on efforts to shift to electric models as calls for more environment-friendly machines grow. Bentley parent Volkswagen - Europe's biggest carmaker - is ramping up investments in power infrastructure to take on Tesla.

  • Binance gets its first Gulf crypto licence in Bahrain

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been given a crypto-asset service provider licence by Bahrain's central bank, its first such licence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the company and the bank said on Tuesday. "The licence from Bahrain is a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world," said Binance Chief Executive Officer CEO Changpeng Zhao in a joint statement with Bahraini authorities.

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Decline After Rejection of EU Bitcoin Proposal

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos were unmoved after the rejection of the EU bitcoin proposal on Monday. Traders expect a busy week ahead with the Fed meeting and geopolitical developments on tap.

  • Investors turn to crypto funds, companies as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Global investors are scooping up stakes in cryptocurrency funds and companies, as they seek exposure to a sector many believe could withstand the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The VC investment is consistent with broad weekly inflows. Since the beginning of the year, weekly investments in the industry have been averaging anywhere between $800 million to about $2 billion, Fundstrat data showed.

  • Crypto Exchange FTX Wins License, Plans Regional HQ in Dubai

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai and will set up a regional headquarters in the city. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity War

  • Vaccine Stocks Pfizer, Moderna Pop As 'Deltacron' Emerges, China Locks Down

    Vaccine stocks popped Monday after Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a fourth Covid shot is necessary "right now."

  • 'We’re definitely going to see price increases': plastic manufacturer on impact of rising oil

    Elevated oil prices could mean higher prices on products derived from oil — everything from tires, to roofing shingles, to plastic containers.

  • Wasabi Wallet’s CoinJoin Coordinator to Blacklist Certain Bitcoin Transactions

    CoinJoin is an open-source protocol, so restrictions imposed by one centralized service do not spell the end for these group transactions and the bitcoin privacy they protect.

  • Amazon slams Reliance takeover of Future stores as 'fraud' in India newspaper ads

    Amazon.com Inc has gone on the attack in its bitter dispute with two Indian retailers, accusing them of fraud in Indian newspaper ads on Tuesday after Reliance Industries suddenly took over many of Future Retail stores. Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance, first announced in 2020, and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court. Reliance, India's biggest conglomerate and retailer run by the country's richest man, began taking over the prized real estate with utmost stealth on Feb.25 when its staff showed up at many of Future biggest stores to assume control, sources have told Reuters.

  • Adani’s Mumbai Airport Delays Proposed Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Mumbai International Airport Ltd. has delayed a proposed dollar bond offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as market volatility prompts borrowers around the world to adjust their funding plans.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Wild Swings Rule China Stocks as Bonds, Yuan Also Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets suffered another bout of volatile trading on Tuesday, as stocks fell on concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure, while bonds and currencies also traded lower. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge S

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.