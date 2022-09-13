Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown

Bitcoin and ether souvenir tokens plunge into water
Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·3 min read

By Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) - For years, ether could barely dream of challenging its big brother bitcoin. Now, its ambitions may be becoming more realistic.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency is taking market share from bitcoin ahead of an all-important "Merge" software upgrade that could sharply reduce the energy usage of its Ethereum blockchain, should the developers pull it off in coming days.

Bitcoin's dominance, or its share of the crypto market's market value, has slipped to 39.1% from this year's peak of 47.5% in mid-June, according to data platform CoinMarketCap. Ether, on the other hand, has climbed to 20.5% from 16%.

The upstart is still a long way from overtaking bitcoin as the No.1 cryptocurrency, a reversal known to aficionados as "the flippening". It's made up ground, though; in January 2021, bitcoin reigned supreme at 72%, while ether occupied a slender 10%.

As for price, one ether is now worth 0.082 bitcoin, near December 2021 highs and sharply above the 2022 low of 0.049 in June.

"People are now viewing Ethereum as essentially a safe asset because they've seen the success of the network, they think it's not going anywhere," said Joseph Edwards, head of financial strategy at fund management firm Solrise Finance.

"There's a permanency to how Ethereum is perceived in the crypto ecosystem."

Bitcoin dominance wanes https://graphics.reuters.com/FINTECH-CRYPTO/WEEKLY/zdvxomazgpx/chart.png

CAPRICIOUS CRYPTO

The Merge, expected to take place on Thursday after several delays, could lead to wider use of the blockchain, potentially boosting ether's price - although nothing is certain in a capricious crypto market.

Ethereum forms the backbone of much of the "Web3" vision of an internet where crypto takes centre stage, powering applications involving crypto offshoots such as decentralised finance and non-fungible tokens - although this much-hyped dream is still unrealised.

Bitcoin and ether have both nearly halved this year on concerns about supersized interest rate hikes from central banks. Nonetheless, investors seem to like the look of the Merge, with ether up over 65% since the end of June. Bitcoin has barely budged in the same period.

"We're going to see (ether's) attractiveness to some investors who are concerned about energy consumption," said Doug Schwenk, CEO of Digital Asset Research, although he cautioned that ether was still a long way behind bitcoin.

THE KING IS STRONG

The diminishing bitcoin dominance in crypto's current bear market is a departure from previous market cycles when investors sold lesser tokens - "altcoins" - in favor of the more liquid and reliable bitcoin.

Dethroning the king is no easy feat, though.

Bitcoin is still by far the most well-known cryptocurrency. Mainstream investors who have dipped their toes in the crypto market since 2020 have tended to turn first to bitcoin, as the most liquid and widely-traded token.

Its market cap of $427 billion is still more than double Ether's $210 billion, and market participants firmly believe the original digital coin remains the gold standard in crypto due to its limited supply.

Some market players say bitcoin's grip on the crypto crown is still strong, even if it has to accept other contenders. For example, Hugo Xavier, CEO of K2 Trading Partners, said its dominance could improve to 50%-60% range if the crypto market turns bullish but it is unlikely to touch 70% again.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Wilson and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity considers Bitcoin trading on brokerage platform: WSJ

    The financial services giant Fidelity Investments is considering a move that would allow its individual brokerage customers to trade Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Wall Street Journal report. See related article: Fidelity’s crypto arm wants to add Ethereum trading, plans hiring spree Fast facts The WSJ cited “people familiar with the matter” and a statement […]

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading

    A recent report from South Korea-based CryptoQuant outlines a number of different price valuation metrics that show bitcoin bottoming out between $10,000 and $14,500.

  • Bitcoin Hits Three-Week High Before CPI Data, Ethereum Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s Advanc

  • Analysts Warn of Headwinds as Cryptos Gain Ahead of CPI Data, Luna Classic Pares Rally

    Total cryptocurrency market capitalization regained the $1 trillion mark a brief fall under that level last week.

  • Suggestions That Bitcoin Halving Might Come Sooner Are Mostly Wrong

    Bitcoin’s hashrate is reaching all-time highs, and it’s causing confusion about “the halvening” on Twitter.

  • Inflation Expected to Have Slowed in August. It’s Not Time to Celebrate.

    Economists are predicting the consumer price index to fall to a yearly rate of 8.1%. That is still well above the Federal Reserve's target.

  • Justice Department OK with one Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

    The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month.

  • UBS eyes higher dividend, sees buybacks above $5 billion in 2022

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG plans to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share and anticipates its share repurchases will exceed $5 billion for 2022, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday. "UBS will adjust its accrual for the 2022 ordinary dividend from $0.51 to $0.55 per share – an increase of 10% compared to the previous year," it said in a statement, adding its board intended to propose the dividend at the 2023 Annual Meeting. It said it would provide guidance on next year's capital return with fourth-quarter earnings and expects "to continue to have share repurchases and a progressive dividend".

  • Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Timing Posted

    Ethereum's proof-of-work fork will occur 24 hours following the Merge, according to a thread posted Monday on the @EthereumPoW Twitter feed. The thread did not specify a precise time, saying this information would "be announced 1 hour before launch with a countdown timer." Merge block +2049 will be the first to note any transactions on ETHW.

  • The SEC revealed today that it charged VMWare with fraud . . . then settled for next to nothing

    The Securities and Exchange Commission today said it has charged the cloud computing giant VMware for "misleading investors about its order backlog management practices, which enabled the Palo Alto, Ca.-based technology company to push revenue into future quarters by delaying product deliveries to customers, concealing the company’s slowing performance relative to its projections." An investigation by the agency found that, "beginning in fiscal year 2019, VMware began delaying the delivery of license keys on some sales orders until just after quarter-end so that it could recognize revenue from the corresponding license sales in the following quarter." According to the SEC, VMWare fudged the numbers, by a lot, during the aforementioned time period.

  • US Dollar to Remain Strong for a While: HSBC's Mackel

    Paul Mackel, head of global FX research at HSBC Holdings Plc., discusses his outlook for the strong dollar, the yen and the euro. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • A new Gazprom plant is shipping its first liquefied natural gas cargo to Greece just 6 months after the EU vowed to drastically reduce Russian gas imports

    Greece currently has only one LNG facility that supplies the Greek market, as well as Bulgaria — also an EU country — and North Macedonia.

  • American Eagle executive to succeed Griffith as Lands' End's CEO

    An American Eagle Outfitters Inc. executive is next in line to run Lands’ End Inc. The Dodgeville-based retailer announced Monday that Andrew McLean would succeed Jerome Griffith as chief executive officer after his retirement at the end of the fiscal year on Jan. 27. On Sunday, McLean resigned from apparel and accessories retailer American Eagle (NYSE: AEO), where he most recently was the international president. McLean’s resume also includes time with Gap, Liz Claiborne and Urban Outfitters.

  • Could California's gas car ban go national?

    California made history last month when regulators agreed to ban the sale of new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035. Because the state is the largest auto market in the country, the measure could lead to a major shift across the country.

  • UBS to Raise Dividend, Exceed Buyback After Deal Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to raise the dividend for this year by 10% and will probably exceed a target for share buybacks, as it returns excess capital to investors following the cancellation of its Wealthfront acquisition.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This

  • China’s ponzi-like property market is eroding faith in the state

    Its meltdown could scarcely come at a worse time for Xi Jinping

  • Marketmind: Inflated hopes?

    Traders in Asia hit pause on four days of selling dollars and buying stocks as focus turns on U.S. inflation figures set for release at 1230 GMT. Today's data will frame the Fed's policy meeting next week and set the tone for weeks to come. Consumers' inflation expectations are falling, Monday's New York Fed survey showed, and markets are hoping for another signal that the inflation peak is firmly in the rear-view mirror.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Where Bears stand after win vs. 49ers

    Week 1 was full of surprises, including one at Soldier Field. Josh Schrock delivers his power rankings as the season returned.

  • Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

    Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters -- you could be paying higher taxes than even...

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]