Cryptoverse: The funds making moolah from messy markets

FILE PHOTO: bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris
Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh
·4 min read

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh

(Reuters) - The crypto market's a hot mess, leaving many investors struggling to turn a buck. Enter the arbitrageurs.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have either been shackled to ranges or in decline since January, leaving your regular buy-and-hold investor with little option but to sell or to wait for the elusive rally.

One class of seasoned investors is faring better, though: the arbitrageurs, players such as hedge funds who thrive on exploiting price differences between different geographies and exchanges.

"In May when the market collapsed, we made money. We are up 40 basis points for the month," said Anatoly Crachilov, co-founder and CEO of Nickel Digital Asset Management in London, referring to their arbitrage strategy.

"Arb trading" involves buying an asset in a cheaper venue and simultaneously selling it elsewhere where it's quoted at a premium, in theory pocketing the difference while being neutral on the asset.

It's certainly not for everyone, and requires the kind of access to multiple markets and exchanges, and often the algorithms, that only serious players like sophisticated hedge funds can secure to make it a profitable endeavour.

Yet for investors who meet the bar, it's proving attractive.

Such "market neutral" funds have become the most common strategy among crypto hedge funds, making up nearly a third of all currently active crypto funds, according to PwC's annual global crypto hedge fund report published last week.

K2 Trading Partners said its high-frequency trading crypto arbitrage fund, which is algorithmically driven, had returned about 1% this year through to the end of May, even as bitcoin slumped 31% in the same period.

Meanwhile Stack Funds' long/short trading fund with exposure in liquid cryptocurrencies saw its single biggest monthly loss of about 30% in May, while its arbitrage-focused fund shed 0.2%.

YOUR FUNDS FROZEN

While arbitrage has long been a popular strategy in many markets, the young crypto sector lends itself to the approach as it boasts several hundred exchanges across a world with inconsistent regulation, according to participants.

Hugo Xavier, CEO of K2 Trading Partners, said arb trading benefited from a lack of interconnectivity among crypto exchanges: "That's good because you have different prices and that creates arbitrage opportunities."

For instance, bitcoin was trading at $27,493 on Coinbase on Monday, versus $28,067 on Bisq. Bitcoin is down 44% this year, and at December 2020 lows.

Yet market watchers also point to the possible pitfalls, including technical snafus on exchanges slowing or freezing-up transactions, potentially robbing arb traders of their edge. Some lightly regulated venues in smaller countries, which offer many good arb opportunities, pose extra risks.

"It's normal for an exchange go offline," Xavier added. "Your funds can be frozen for some reason."

STRESS SITUATIONS

Price discrepancies have typically arisen because of the less experienced retail traders who make up the bulk of crypto trades, particularly in the derivatives market. And, while arbitrage strategies are direction-neutral, they tend to perform better when bullish markets attract more retail participation.

"Of course, you want to have retail traders on the same exchange that you are when you're doing arbitration because you will have less smart money. When there's a bullish market, retail volume comes back," Xavier said.

"If the markets are moving sideways or going down, retail traders cool off. Opportunities are fewer because most of people there are market makers and they are efficient."

Markus Thielen, chief investment officer at Singapore-based digital asset manager IDEG said that there had been a shift in recent months, with arbitrage opportunities mostly appearing during "market stress situations".

"So the market structure has fundamentally changed on the arb side," he said, adding their arb strategy generated returns of 2% in the last eight weeks.

Yet Katryna Hanush, director of business development at London-based crypto market maker Wintermute, said arb trading ultimately had a limited shelf life because inconsistent pricing across different exchanges was bad for investors.

"As more institutional players come into the space, the arb opportunities will be eliminated."

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bull Market’s Winners Dragged the S&P 500 Into a Bear Market

    Stocks that soared during the pandemic rally have been some of the biggest losers in this year’s downturn, a reversal that signals investors’ concerns over the valuations of many risky assets and the broad outlook for inflation and growth. After the S&P 500 took a steep dive in early 2020 following international lockdowns, large companies in the technology and consumer-discretionary sectors sent the value-weighted index on a historic rebound that culminated in a record close on Jan. 3 this year. Despite this year’s slide, eight of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors remain up from the index’s prepandemic high on Feb. 19, 2020, as of Monday’s close.

  • Global Stocks Fall After S&P 500 Slides Into Bear Market; U.S. Futures Rise

    Stock futures rose, suggesting U.S. markets were poised for a slight recovery after a rout Monday that sent the S&P 500 into a bear market, while shares in Asia remained under pressure.

  • California lawmakers approve preliminary budget; still no deal on gas rebates

    The California Legislature approved a budget that will be amended later this month after lawmakers reach an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Tiger Global backs bttn, leading e-commerce infiltration of medical supplies

    News stories over the past two years spotlighted the problems hospitals and other medical organizations were having in procuring masks, gloves and other essential medical supplies as hospital units grew crowded with COVID patients. Bttn co-founders JT Garwood and Jack Miller heard the call and started the Seattle-based company in March 2021 after seeing the challenges medical organizations faced in not only finding supplies, but fair prices for them. The company’s business-to-business e-commerce marketplace provides a variety of name-brand medical supplies, saving its customers an average of between 20% and 40%, while providing a better ordering and shipping experience.

  • As Global Funds Bet on China Stocks, Caution Runs High at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas foreign funds are increasingly betting on a China stock revival, but sentiment at home is one of caution amid stop-start Covid-19 restrictions.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It

  • Crypto Evangelists Find Out Assets Aren't FDIC-Insured the Hard Way

    It has been a rough couple of months for crypto enthusiasts. Starting earlier this year, all types of digital currency began to slip and slide. "We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets," the company said in a blog post.

  • No let up in crypto slide as Celsius halt leaves investors 'panicking'

    Cryptocurrencies tumbled afresh on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ether falling to new 18-month lows, after major cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network's freezing of withdrawals delivered the latest jolt to investors in the asset-class. The world's largest cryptocurrency is down over 50% year to date and 28% since Friday. The sell off was a result of Celsius' suspension of withdrawals and Friday's high U.S. inflation data driving expectations of sharper interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve, said Singapore based fund manager QCP Capital in a note.

  • Binance.US Accused of Misleading Investors in Class-Action Lawsuit Over Terra

    A class action lawsuit has been filed against Binance US on accusations that it misled investors and that it listed an unregistered security in UST.

  • Glencore Gets Rich on Coal, But Questions Persist Over Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is getting rich on coal. The company is on course for another year of bumper profits, its shares just hit a record high — a feat that looked unlikely for most of the last decade — and investors are set for a windfall of returns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Asian stocks slide as Fed hike fears tip Wall St into bear market

    Asian shares slid sharply on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and Treasury yields struck their highest in more than a decade on fears aggressive interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses to be down 1.54%. Australian shares S&P/ASX200 lost 4.6%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 2%.

  • Tesla Rival Declares Devastating News

    Electric Last Mile Solutions says it will file for bankruptcy, saying 'there were too many obstacles for us to overcome.'

  • The S&P 500 is in a bear market. Here's what that means

    Answers to some common questions asked about bear markets.

  • What is a bear market? S&P 500 slides more than 20% from peak, confirming the end of its pandemic bull run

    The S&P 500 confirmed Monday that it had fallen into a bear market, at least according to one popular metric. The end of a bear market is confirmed when an asset rises at least 20% from a recent low.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Slams Luhansk in Fierce Fight For Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are withdrawing from handling trades of Russian debt after the Biden administration’s surprise announcement last week that it’s banning US investors from scooping up such assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge Wi

  • The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

    If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • S&P 500 Enters Bear Market as Dow, Nasdaq Fall

    Global stocks tumbled and bond yields jumped as fears over inflation rattled investors around the world.

  • As S&P 500 confirms bear market, most of its components look worse

    While the S&P 500 confirmed on Monday that it has been in a bear market since January, many of the benchmark's components are in far worse shape following months of fear-driven selling related to rising interest rates and worries about the economy. The S&P 500's 3.9% drop on Monday was fueled by worries that more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 has now tumbled about 22% since its Jan. 3 record high close, confirming it has been in a bear market since hitting that high.

  • Oracle stock jumps 15% on strong cloud revenue

    Oracle Corp.'s push to shift more of its business to the cloud paid off in its fiscal fourth quarter, and its stock was benefiting late Monday.

  • The economy is pretty terrible right now, but some people are still winning. Are you one of them?

    Consumer confidence is terrible, but people generally think they’re doing well themselves, leading some to argue the economy isn’t that bad. Don’t believe it.