Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom

Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh
·4 min read

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh

(Reuters) - A fledgling class of crypto that feasts on risk is outshining a wider market paralyzed by war and inflation.

Coins backed by gold are newer variants of "stablecoins", which are typically pegged to the dollar to tame volatility. The largest, Pax Gold or PAXG, has jumped 7.4% in 2022, while main rival Tether Gold has leapt 8.5%.

By contrast, bitcoin has lost over 13% and ether is down 20%.

"One of the main concerns that a lot of people who are new to crypto have is that it's not backed by anything. It just gets on a screen," said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins. "So attaching them or linking them to a real-world commodity, it does make some sense."

The reach for gold, a traditional hedge against geopolitical upheaval and inflation, is unsurprising. The demand for gold-backed cryptocurrencies, though, is new.

Stablecoins, a fast-growing breed of crypto, have emerged as a common medium of exchange, often used by traders seeking to move funds around. It is easier to swap major stablecoins for bitcoin or other crypto, for example, than it is to swap traditional money like U.S. dollars for bitcoin.

Tether Gold has been buoyed by bigger investors, including "whales" with $1 million or more of cryptocurrency, using the token to change a portion of their holdings into gold, according to Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer.

"Many of our investors were already involved in crypto, but were interested in not having their entire wealth in cryptos or in dollars, and were seeking more inflation-resistant assets like gold," he said.

Yet gold-backed coins are still a niche novelty in the crypto market at present - PAXG and Tether Gold are barely over two years old - with thin liquidity and little certainty about their long-term fortunes.

PAXG has seen its market value almost double to $627 million this year, while Tether Gold has risen 9% to above $209 million. By comparison the latter's eight-year-old sibling, dollar-pegged Tether - the world's largest stablecoin - has a market cap of over $83 billion.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, daily PAX gold trading volumes ranged between $10 million to $520 million over the past month, compared to ether volumes which fluctuated between $8.7 billion and $25 billion in April. Dollar-pegged tether's 24-hour volumes ranged between $35 billion and $92 billion.

ALL THAT GLITTERS?

Sceptics argue that PAXG, developed by the company Paxos, and Tether Gold have merely risen on the coat-tails of a broad rush for gold; indeed they have tracked the price of physical gold, which is up about 8.5% this year. PAXG is up 4.5% since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, versus gold's 4%.

The SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund, which is managed by State Street Global Advisors, is up 7.6% in 2022.

"The (crypto gold) tokens themselves aren't immutable. They're literally just IOUs that happen to be using blockchain infrastructure," said Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research for Galaxy Digital in New York.

He said investors would have to determine whether they should have the same level of confidence in the companies behind PAXG and the gold ETF.

"They're both basically synthetic gold exposure backed by gold holdings. Perhaps trust is part of the thing that people would consider when deciding whether we can trust Paxos the same way we trust State Street."

Nonetheless, advocates of such coins say they offer the ease of owning gold without having to worry about storing a physical coin or bar, while eliminating the minimum margin requirements often required to trade gold on traditional markets.

PAXG, for instance, requires a minimum investment of the equivalent of 0.01 ounce of gold, roughly $20, versus the $184 an investor would pay for each share of the SPDR Gold ETF.

Millman at Gainesville Coins also argued that gold-backed stablecoins bolstered the credibility of cryptocurrencies.

"One of the main criticisms of cryptos is that they have been so extremely volatile. Hence, the idea to back a token with a stable commodity," he said. "The marriage between those two things could actually also bolster confidence in cryptos."

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar index passes 101 for first time in two years as yen slide continues

    The dollar index rose past 101 for the first time since March 2020 on Tuesday, as the greenback set its latest 20-year high on the yen and tested a two-year peak on the euro, supported by high U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of good economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was last at 100.99, up 0.2%, having risen as high as 101.02 in early trade. "I think the broad dollar trend reflects U.S. economic outperformance, while we've seen some initial impacts of higher energy prices from the Ukraine war elsewhere, especially in the euro zone," said Carol Kong, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

  • Analysis-Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

    Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon. This year, EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter from $105 last year. For a smaller vehicle like the Hongguang Mini, the best-selling EV in China, the higher battery costs added almost $1,500, equal to 30% of the sticker price.

  • Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?

    Japanese policymakers escalated their warnings against sharp yen falls with the finance minister saying the currency's slump to two-decade lows versus the dollar would damage the economy by pushing up living costs at a time wage growth remains slow. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, considered a firm advocate of a weaker currency, has also acknowledged that sharp yen declines could hurt the economy by making it difficult for firms to make business plans. Aside from verbal intervention, Japan has several options to stem excessive yen falls.

  • Zilingo Board Is Said to Discuss Replacing CEO After Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- After suspending Ankiti Bose from her post as chief executive officer, the board of Zilingo Pte is discussing replacing her for good amid an investigation into the Singapore startup’s accounting practices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S.

  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman flex in new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

    Marvel released the trailer for the fourth "Thor" movie "Love and Thunder," and Chris Hemsworth isn't the only one flexing their muscles.

  • Stocks in Asia Mixed on China Unease; Yen Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday with investors weighing Chinese measures to support the economy and the prospect for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders

  • Exclusivity Is Warner Bros. Discovery’s Huge Advantage in the Streaming Wars | Charts

    While there's short-term profit in licensing content to others, exclusive content can lead to long-term success

  • This Chip Maker Supplies Tesla and Apple. Its Stock Could Get a Boost as Shortages Continue.

    STMicroelectronics is set apart from its peers because its broad customer base spans sectors, many of which are expanding.

  • Marvel Launches ‘Squirrel Girl’ Scripted Podcast From Writer Ryan North (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel is kicking butt and eating nuts with the launch of a scripted “Squirrel Girl” podcast that serves as a continuation of the comic book series from Ryan North, Variety has learned exclusively. The six-episode SiriusXM podcast series titled “Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show,” which stars Milana Vayntrub of AT&T-ad fame as Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl […]

  • They Expected Luxury. They Got Leaky Ceilings and Broken Elevators.

    NEW YORK — Hero, a new 22-story condominium building in Long Island City, Queens, promised luxury: tall ceilings, high-end appliances and Spanish-oak cabinetry in every apartment. Amenities would include a yoga studio, a gym, a pet spa, a roof deck “sky lounge” and a Zen garden. But since it opened in the spring of 2020, the gym has been closed for repairs for months because of two major leaks, several apartments do not have working bathroom exhaust fans, and common areas that appeared in render

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases. “There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector," said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

  • Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members

    "We believe the lack of independence of board members Peggy Alford and Marc L. Andreessen is undermining the board's ability to adequately oversee the management team and represent shareholders' best interests," said Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE) in a filing. The group of 15 shareholders, including SHARE, the Illinois State Treasurer and Arjuna Capital, instead urged the nomination of new, highly-qualified independent directors, according to the filing.

  • Vietnam arrests former coast guard chief over 'embezzlement' case

    Vietnam's Defence Ministry has detained a former commander of its coast guard on suspicion of embezzlement, the government said on Monday, the latest arrest as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its long-running crackdown on graft. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son was arrested last Wednesday along with six other senior coast guard officials for their involvement in an "embezzlement case", the government said in a statement, which did not elaborate on the alleged offence. Reuters could not immediately reach the Vietnam Coast Guard for comment.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Twitter would be a trophy for Elon Musk: advertising legend Sir Martin Sorrell

    Is Elon Musk trophy hunting with his bid for Twitter?

  • The Small Latin American Nation That Could Benefit From Russia’s Oil Ban

    Ecuador has the potential to supply Washington with the heavy crude that many refiners are lacking following the Russian oil ban.

  • On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

    Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments — and the IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. For comparison, last year more than 169 million people completed an income tax return by the end of the year. Nina Tross, executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, said that if people haven’t filed their taxes by now, “they're better off filing an extension.”

  • Here's What Made Needham Bullish On Nvidia, AMD Versus Others In Semiconductor Space

    Needham shifted its focus on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD). The stocks exhibited strong secular trends and more muted cyclical exposure, with more attractive valuations amid slowing consumer demand and supply constraints. Needham noted NVIDIA has multiple secular drivers to help buffer them against near-term cycle dynamics. Needham specifed five distinct product cycles over the next year: Hopper, software, gaming, auto, and Grace. In the near term, its s

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.