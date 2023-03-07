Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken
1
Hannah Lang and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) - For investors living on the digital edge, bitcoin is starting to look a little old-fashioned.

Hooked on high growth, some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favor of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart contracts and apps.

MarketVector's Smart Contract Leaders Index, which tracks major tokens of this kind - including ether, dot and solana - is up 36% in 2023, outpacing even bitcoin's 33% rise. Solana's token is up 76% this year.

Bundeep Rangar, CEO of crypto-focused asset manager Fineqia, said he expected the biggest crypto returns to come from smart contract tokens on platforms that support decentralized finance (DeFi) apps.

"Those are ones that you will find capital appreciation, similar to what a growth stock will be," he added.

Some investors in the $1 trillion world of digital assets appear to agree, according to CoinShares data which shows investment products tracking ether and solana have seen small inflows even as bitcoin products suffered four consecutive weeks of outflows.

Around seven of the top 20 biggest crypto assets are smart contract tokens, including ether and dot, solana and cardano.

BofA analysts also pointed to smart contract tokens and the blockchain-based applications they power as similar to growth stocks in the equities world, typically technology shares.

"We expect 2023 to be the year of token price divergence," analysts at Bank of America wrote in a Feb. 24 research note.

BITCOIN STILL BOSS

Bitcoin has long traded in tandem with tech stocks, but that cord may be fraying just as smart-contract tokens increasingly take up its crypto super-growth mantle.

The cryptocurrency's 30-day correlation with the Nasdaq turned negative on Feb. 23 for the first time since early December, where a measure of 1 indicates the two assets are moving in lockstep.

Some crypto watchers say the relative strength in smart-contract tokens this year points to a solid performance by the most established DeFi protocols despite the market ructions of 2022. They caution, though, that the global macro outlook and central bank policy could hit the growth of crypto projects and their associated tokens.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, warned it was also too early to call a major divergence in crypto. Indeed, bitcoin's shadow still looms large over the sector, with its share of the total crypto market capitalization up slightly to 40%, from 38% at the start of the year.

But on the other hand, Butterfill said such departures could be a potential sign of the cryptoverse growing up.

"We should be increasingly adopting the view that the market, as it evolves, will become more sophisticated and more mature, and we will start to see that price divergence."

(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • This Top Dog Trio Could Do More Than Triple Your Crypto Gains: Dogetti, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

    Tired of investing in boring, traditional stocks? Are you looking for something more exciting, more energetic, and more dog-like? Look no further than dog meme coins – the hottest trend in the cryptocurrency market! This top dog trio could do...

  • South Korea reports US$4.3 billion in illegal foreign transactions involving cryptocurrencies

    The Korea Customs Service has identified US$4.3 billion worth of illegal foreign currency transactions last year involving cryptocurrencies.

  • France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age

    Garbage collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among people walking off the job Tuesday across France to show their anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64, which unions see as a broader threat to the French social model. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organizers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s showcase legislation, after nearly two months of demonstrations. The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week.

  • Fed's Powell, in Hill appearance, to update views on status of 'disinflation'

    At his last press conference U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said confidently a "disinflationary process" had begun, showing a "gratifying" corner had been turned even as he pledged the central bank's fight against rising prices was not over. But inflation data since his Feb. 1 remarks has moved in the other direction - an inflation "surprise" index from Citigroup rose in February for the first time in months - and when Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday the focus will be on whether he remains as confident as he was then that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation steadily falling towards its 2% target. Policymakers who have spoken since the most recent inflation data have opened the door to pushing interest rates even higher in response, with investors and economists raising their own expectations for how high the Fed may ultimately increase the target interest rate.

  • US Equity Futures Edge Up; Aussie Slides on RBA: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock futures made small gains while Asian shares fluctuated in a choppy session Tuesday as investors awaited more cues from Chinese policymakers and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Contracts for European stocks were little changed.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Unde

  • SEC Accuses Utah-Based Green United of Running $18M Crypto Mining Scam

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed suit against Green United, alleging that the Utah-based company violated federal securities laws by selling $18 million worth of phony crypto mining equipment.

  • Silvergate’s Struggles Will Likely Boost Stablecoins’ Role in Crypto Trading: Kaiko

    Ailing crypto-friendly bank Silvergate closed its instant settlement SEN platform last week, which has been a key on-ramp for institutional crypto investors to transfer U.S. dollars to exchanges.

  • Sri Lanka Rupee, Stocks Surge as Nation Closes In on IMF Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s rupee rallied as China’s support for the nation’s debt plan and the central bank’s move to scrap the currency trading band boosted optimism over an International Monetary Fund bailout.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will B

  • Ake gives Man City key flexibility, stability

    Robbie Earle salutes Nathan Ake, who has quietly established himself as a mainstay in Manchester City's backline, which kept another clean sheet in a win against Newcastle.

  • China’s new foreign minister lashes out at U.S., warns of ‘conflict and confrontation’ over Taiwan and deteriorating relations

    In his first news conference since taking office, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang lashed out Tuesday at the United States over deteriorating bilateral relations and Washington’s support for Taiwan. Washington’s China policy has “entirely deviated from the rational and sound track,” Qin told journalists on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp legislature, in his only formal scheduled news conference for the year, although he is also prone to taking questions during foreign visits.

  • How Liverpool dismantled Man Utd in 7-0 mauling

    Leon Osman and Glenn Hoddle analyze Liverpool's approach against Manchester United and how Jurgen Klopp's gameplan yielded an immortal 7-0 win in front of the Anfield faithful.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Good for the Energy Grid and Good for the Environment

    Bitcoin mining should be hailed as an effective tool for a lower emissions future, not demonized as monkey wrench in the works.

  • Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash

    Antonio Conte's uncertain future threatens to ruin Tottenham's spluttering season as the Italian returns to the bench for Wednesday's decisive Champions League showdown against AC Milan.Even if Tottenham finish in the top four to guarantee a return to the Champions League, it would be little surprise if Conte and Levy decided a parting of the ways was the only option in May.

  • Want to Become a Stock Market Millionaire? This ETF Can Get You There.

    You don't need to be wealthy to make a lot of money in the stock market, and you also don't need to know all the ins and outs of investing. What you will need, though, is the right investment. If you want a safe investment that's going to consistently earn positive returns over the long run, you can't go wrong with an S&P 500 ETF.

  • China says any U.S. concern over spying cargo cranes "overly paranoid"

    As a new fear over possible Chinese intel-gathering on U.S. soil emerges, U.S. business leaders in Beijing watch the People's Congress for clues about the year ahead.

  • Vanguard gets fresh pressure from retirement investors for relaxing its climate-change stance

    Letter backed by 1,400 customers charges Vanguard with 'breach of fiduciary duty' and lagging the financial-services industry when it comes to climate and ESG.

  • Turner says China aiding Russia in war would be ‘inexhaustible source of weapons’

    Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that that there would be an “inexhaustible source of weapons” if China started to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. “The problem with China entering this is because you’ve got the West giving weapons to Ukraine,” Turner told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “You’ve got…

  • Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico had traveled for healthcare reasons

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

  • A top tech analyst just warned that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments this week could spark a selloff

    “I’m a big believer in tech, but I think the first half of the year is going to be a difficult era,” Deepwater Asset Management's Munster warned Monday.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales might not ever reach prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.