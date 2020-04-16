'Crysis Remastered' is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

But can it run Crysis? When it comes to new hardware, it’s a question almost as old as time itself. If you ever wondered if the Switch, with its modest NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor, can play the game, the answer it turns out is yes. Following a leak earlier in the day, Crytek has confirmed it’s working on a remaster of the 2007 game that will come out this summer on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered will feature a variety of graphical enhancements, including support for software-based ray tracing, to make the first-person shooter look as good as new. Crytek is co-developing the rerelease with help from Saber Interactive, the studio that helped bring The Witcher 3 to the Nintendo Switch.

After coming out on PC, Crysis was later ported to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The game was infamous for its punishing system requirements. And even to this date, Crysis can still melt PCs. If Crysis Remastered can run on the Nintendo Switch, presumably Crytek has done some work to make the game friendlier to modern hardware.