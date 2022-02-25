'Crystal Blues' narcotics operation apprehends 26

On Feb. 25, 26 people were arrested as the result of an undercover narcotics investigation by White Mountain Drug Task Force of Otero County.

The operation was dubbed "Crystal Blues" by the taskforce, a law enforcement organization made up of personnel from Alamogordo Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol.

"Between August 2021 and February 2022, undercover officers successfully purchased methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl from numerous illegal narcotics dealers around the Otero County area," an Alamogordo Police Department news release stated.

On the left, a lethal dose of heroin; on the right, a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Law enforcement officer from Alamogordo Police, Otero County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal's Service and the U.S. Border Patrol assisted the White Mountain Task Force to serve arrest and search warrants.

Due to the Feb. 24 roundup, eight more criminal investigations were started. Charges in these new investigations include possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"All defendants from this operation are being charged with either trafficking a controlled substance or conspiring to traffic a controlled substance," the news release states.

