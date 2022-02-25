'Crystal Blues' narcotics operation apprehends 26

Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
·1 min read

On Feb. 25, 26 people were arrested as the result of an undercover narcotics investigation by White Mountain Drug Task Force of Otero County.

The operation was dubbed "Crystal Blues" by the taskforce, a law enforcement organization made up of personnel from Alamogordo Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol.

"Between August 2021 and February 2022, undercover officers successfully purchased methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl from numerous illegal narcotics dealers around the Otero County area," an Alamogordo Police Department news release stated.

More: New Mexico joins federal fight against human trafficking

On the left, a lethal dose of heroin; on the right, a lethal dose of fentanyl.
On the left, a lethal dose of heroin; on the right, a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Law enforcement officer from Alamogordo Police, Otero County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal's Service and the U.S. Border Patrol assisted the White Mountain Task Force to serve arrest and search warrants.

Want to see more local news coverage? Why not subscribe? Click here to subscribe.

Due to the Feb. 24 roundup, eight more criminal investigations were started. Charges in these new investigations include possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"All defendants from this operation are being charged with either trafficking a controlled substance or conspiring to traffic a controlled substance," the news release states.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: 'Crystal Blues' narcotics operation apprehends 26

Recommended Stories

  • Special Report: Rep. Ted Lieu on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    FOX 11 was joined by Congressman Ted Lieu as weighs in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Lieu also discusses the United States' decision to place economic sanctions on Russia.

  • Trial starts in Charlevoix child abuse case

    A third attempt at a jury trial for a man charged with severely abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 15-month-old son began this week in Charlevoix County Circuit Court.

  • RPD officer charged with dealing drugs while on duty, US attorney says

    A US attorney said officer Keven Rodriguez dealt cocaine while in his police uniform and while driving his patrol car.

  • Honduras high court rejects house arrest for ex-president

    Honduras' Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday denied the appeal of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to be held under house arrest during his extradition process. Hernández was arrested Feb. 15 at the request of U.S. authorities.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president’s own national security adviser turns on him over Putin ‘genius’ comment

    Follow latest updates here

  • Decoupling Russia: the global economy's new unknown

    Western economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine heap a new set of unknowables on a global economy already distorted by the coronavirus pandemic and a decade of ultra-cheap money. Sanctions unveiled so far will hit Russian banks' business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen. For now, they won't condemn the Russian economy to anything like isolation: the gas on which Europe depends will keep flowing and Russia's banks will retain access to the SWIFT global bank messaging system.

  • Plastic Surgeon Says Altered Images On Social Media Create Expectations ‘That Can’t Be Achieved

    Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. Peyman Solieman and Dr. Jason Litner say they’ve seen a rise in the demand for plastic surgery due to beauty filters and altered images on social media. Still, the kind of results many people are seeking cannot be achieved through surgery. “A lot of people follow influencers and see photos or videos that are just unrealistic,” says Dr. Litner. Dr. Soliman says, “It creates an illusion that doesn’t really exist. It creates expectations that can’t be achieved.” Watch the video above to hear why Dr. Solieman and Dr. Litner say they’re spending more time talking to patients about what’s possible, what isn’t – and keeping expectations realistic. Then, tune in to Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Social Media vs. Reality: Addicted to Likes?” as a panel of experts, influencers, and others discuss the amplification of social media and how it’s impacting our culture. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Man Says He Felt Like He Was ‘Catfished’ When A Woman He Met Online Appeared Different In Person TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Russian President Putin announces further invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.

  • Arizona House passes a GOP bill guaranteed to please those who hate the police

    House Bill 2319 makes it a crime to film police officers in a 'law enforcement activity' without permission or from within 15 feet.

  • Raid on illegal bar in Midway results in recovery of large amounts of drugs

    Law enforcement conducted a raid on an illegal bar in Midway where they also recovered large amounts of drugs and a stolen firearm.

  • Capitol rioter photographed with Pelosi's podium on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

    A Florida man who bragged he "broke the internet" when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Friday.

  • Minneapolis Park Officer Pulls Gun on Black Woman after Seeing Her Gun License

    Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.

  • Roundup: Simi Valley police bust Home Depot theft ring, more news

    Simi Valley police help uncover a Southern California retail theft ring, Oxnard police arrest minors carrying so-called "ghost guns," plus more news.

  • Jacksonville woman, a Middleburg teacher, accused of 'sexual encounters' with female student

    Caitlin Crum of Jacksonville was charged in Nassau County with sexual battery of one of her students at Calvary Christian Academy in Clay County.

  • Scott Peterson's new trial rests on 'Strawberry Shortcake'

    Convicted killer Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. “This hearing is critical," said Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys. Laci Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a son, whom the Petersons planned to name Conner.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Raleigh officer in uniform sold cocaine while on-duty in police car, US Attorney says

    The arrest was announced by federal and local officials at a news conference Thursday.

  • Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

    Former state Rep. Wesley Morgan owns the home in Richmond and said his daughter Jordan Morgan was killed during an invasion Tuesday.

  • An insider fears the Trump investigation in Manhattan has lost momentum after the 2 lead prosecutors resigned

    NYC prosecutors once crowded into the room to watch testimony in the Trump grand jury. Now, there's concern the investigation is losing steam.

  • Former NC police chief, recently considered drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

    The former police chief never returned from a fishing trip in North Carolina and was reported missing after authorities conducted an “extensive water search.”