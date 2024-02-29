Crystal Cave undergoes repairs to reopen in 2025

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the second-largest cave in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will be closed for 2024, officials say visitors can anticipate exploring the hidden wonder in 2025.

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy announced that Crystal Cave will continue to be closed for the 2024 season due to the damage sustained to the road, trail and visitor facilities during the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires and the extreme winter weather in early 2023.

National Park Service. (2023). Image of Crystal Cave road damage.

“We understand the disappointment that comes with the closure of Crystal Cave,” said Savannah Boiano, executive director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy. “As stewards of this natural treasure, we are committed to ensuring its preservation for future generations.”

Boiano says they are working with the National Parks Service to restore the area to make it safe for public use in 2025. This work will include removing dead-standing hazard trees, significant repairs to the damaged road, restoring the solar electrical system that powers the cave lights, and the installation of a new ticket entrance kiosk.

“We are excited to work with our park partners in the National Park Service to bring this inspiring experience back to the public,” she added.

Sequoia Parks Conservancy. (2019). Image of the Spider Web Gate: The Entry into Crystal Cave.

Rangers say Crystal Cave is the second-largest of 275 known caves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the fourth-largest in California, encompassing over three miles of surveyed passageways.

While the cave is closed, officials say the public can enjoy the wonders of the cave virtually through video footage taken before the KNP Complex Fire.

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy says the public can support their 2024 conservation efforts by donating on their website.

