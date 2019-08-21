Crystal International Group Limited (HKG:2232): What Are The Future Prospects?

The latest earnings release Crystal International Group Limited's (HKG:2232) announced in April 2019 confirmed that the business benefited from a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 0.5%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Crystal International Group's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' outlook for next year seems rather muted, with earnings climbing by a single digit 3.0%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates generating double digit 20% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting US$190m by 2022.

While it is useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable to evaluate the rate at which the business is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Crystal International Group's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.8%. This means, we can anticipate Crystal International Group will grow its earnings by 8.8% every year for the next couple of years.

