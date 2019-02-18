Here’s What Crystal International Group Limited’s (HKG:2232) ROCE Can Tell Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Crystal International Group Limited (HKG:2232) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Crystal International Group:

0.19 = US$192m ÷ (US$1.9b – US$928m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Crystal International Group has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Crystal International Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Crystal International Group’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.4% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Crystal International Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Crystal International Group currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 15% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Crystal International Group.

How Crystal International Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Crystal International Group has total liabilities of US$928m and total assets of US$1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. Crystal International Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.