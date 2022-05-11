Crystal Mason’s Tarrant County voter fraud case sent back to lower court

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is sending Crystal Mason’s illegal voting case back to a lower court to review whether she knew it was a crime for her to vote while on supervised release.

Mason sentenced to five years in prison in 2018 after being convicted of voter fraud in Tarrant County. She submitted a provisional ballot that was ultimately not counted during the 2016 election while on federally supervised release in a different case. Mason has said he didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to vote and in March 2018 she was convicted of illegally voting, a decision that was affirmed by the Second Court of Appeals.

Texas’ highest criminal appellant court on Wednesday found that the court erred by “failing to require proof” that Mason had “actual knowledge that it was a crime for her to vote while on supervised release” and sent the case back to the Second Court of Appeals to evaluate the sufficiency of the evidence.

“We understand that the fight will continue, and we’re going to continue to fight for justice for Ms. Mason, “ said Tommy Buser-Clancy, one of Mason’s attorneys.

Her attorneys in December argued in a court brief that an election law passed last year contains a section supporting the reversal of Mason’s conviction. Senate Bill 1, a broad election bill, states that “a person may not be convicted solely upon the fact that the person signed a provisional ballot affidavit...unless corroborated by other evidence that the person knowingly committed the offense.”

“What the Court of Appeals said, it agrees with what we’ve been saying all along, which is that to be convicted of illegal voting, an individual has to actually know that they were ineligible to vote, and Ms. Mason had no idea that the state considered her ineligible to vote and would never have up ended her life to cast a provisional ballot that wasn’t counted,” Buser-Clancy said.

Mason’s attorneys also argued that the lower court was wrong in using a interpretation of illegal voting law that is preempted by a federal voting law and by holding that Mason “voted” when the the provisional ballot wasn’t counted. The court on Wednesday ruled against Mason on both arguments.

Mason has been out on bond in her state case as it’s appealed, her attorney said. She was sent to prison for 10 months in the federal case for violating her parole in connection with the state illegal voting case that’s being appealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.