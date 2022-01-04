Crystal Pepsi is back for its 30th anniversary with a Twitter contest. How to get the clear soda.

Remember Crystal Pepsi?

Well, Pepsi's clear soda first released in 1992, which was discontinued in early 1994, is making another comeback in time for its 30th anniversary.

Yet don't expect to find this soft drink in stores near you. For this limited return, the cola is only up for grabs with a contest on Twitter, and you'll need to dust off a photo of yourself from the '90s to enter, Pepsi announced Tuesday.

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Pepsi announced the limited return and the contest at noon Tuesday with a tweet. The contest ends at 9 a.m. Thursday.

But few fans will get a taste of nostalgia.

According to the fine print, 300 will win the Crystal Pepsi. The winners will get six 20-ounce bottles, Pepsi confirmed to USA TODAY.

This is not Crystal Pepsi's first comeback. It has returned several times including past contests. In 2015, 13,000 six-packs were given away in a sweepstakes. In 2016, the soda was sold in stores for eight weeks.

In May 2021, Pepsi Blue returned for a limited run but the bright blue, berry-flavored soda was sold in stores, while supplies lasted.

Crystal Pepsi Twitter contest

To enter for a chance to win free Crystal Pepsi, Pepsi said in a statement that fans need to post a "picture of themselves in the 90’s using #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweeps on Twitter."

