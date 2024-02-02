Crystal Quade secures endorsement from state LGBTQ+ advocacy group in gubernatorial bid

Missouri gubernatorial candidate Crystal Quade speaks at a fundraising event at Q Enoteca after she secured an endorsement from state LGBTQ+ advocacy group PROMO PAC on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Crystal Quade has earned another influential endorsement in her 2024 bid for Missouri governor.

The political action committee of Missouri's state LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, PROMO, announced its endorsement of the Springfield legislator during a Thursday fundraising event at Q Enoteca. PROMO PAC endorses candidates who demonstrate a track record of supporting equal rights and legal protections for LGBTQ+ Missourians.

"In the last year alone, we've seen every single branch of our state government attack LGBTQ+ Missourians by not only hindering their ability to thrive, but debating their very existence," said Shira Berkowtiz, Senior Director of Public Policy and Advocacy. "We’re ready for a governor who intentionally protects and serves all Missourians — ­not harms, invalidates, or attacks their lives.”

Quade, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Missouri governor, currently represents District 132 in the Missouri House of Representatives. If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as governor in Missouri history.

“It’s an honor to be endorsed by PROMO PAC. The work they do will make Missouri a better, more inclusive, place for LGBTQ+ Missourians is inspiring," Quade said in a statement ahead of the fundraiser. "In the face of a never-ending onslaught of legislation attacking the rights of LGBTQ+ Missourians, I’m proud to stand alongside them."

At the event Thursday evening, Quade expressed frustration at the lack of productivity on the Senate floor as Republican in-fighting continues. She said that it might be good at face value that Senate Republicans are getting so little done, but the role of the government is to help Missourians thrive.

"What we're doing is we're harming or nothing at all," Quade said. "Watching this institution essentially crumble is really sad, and it's really scary."

LGBTQ+ and transgender rights are sure to be a hot-button issue in the 2024 election. This year, the Missouri House Emerging Issues committee has already advanced four bills targeting transgender Missourians. Two of those bills concern school bathrooms, specifying that students must use the restroom that identifies with the biological sex designated on their birth certificates.

The other two bills concern gender-affirming care in the state. Missouri lawmakers banned gender-affirming treatments for minors last year, but with an expiration date after four years. Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, filed legislation this year to make that ban permanent. Another bill advanced by the committee would allow health care professionals with moral objections to providing affirming care to opt out of treating those patients.

As chaos at the Capitol continues, bathroom restrictions were also added to a Senate bill attempting to create a "parent's bill of rights," which harkens back to Florida's "don't say gay" law. It would require teachers to notify parents of any perceived changes in gender identity expressed by students.

"They're independent ideas from each other, which makes it a much more challenging environment to get ahead of understanding what the priorities are, where the real threats are," Berkowitz said.

PROMO is currently tracking 39 bills that target LGBTQ+ Missourians on issues from education to healthcare and business. But Berkowitz added that anti-trans rhetoric in public spaces such as the legislature is making Missouri feel more dangerous for LGBTQ+ people than it actually is.

"There's a lot of joy in being queer and trans. We have always had our community " Berkowitz said. "Regardless of how policy tries to erase us, we cannot be erased. Our joy cannot be taken away. Our community cannot be taken away."

Quade, who grew up in Webster County, said that LGBTQ+ issues weren't a big part of her life until college, when she was able to identify as part of the community. As she got involved with politics, she started to understand what was happening in her home state. She realized that Missourians could still be fired for being gay, or even denied housing. Now, she thinks about what it means to be an LGBTQ+ ally: offering a safe, compassionate and loving space to individuals who need it.

Quade said since her first run for state Representative in 2016, each year has become more divisive, more harmful and more ridiculous. She said PROMO's presence and support at the Capitol is the only reason she can continue to do the work. Some days are emotional, especially as she has to be cordial with Republican counterparts who are doing "tremendous harm."

"We have to be friendly with them because we're trying to get healthcare access. Or child care access. Or public education funding," she said.

However, Quade also understands that being kind isn't always easy when someone's rights are at stake. She can remember times, especially in Jefferson City over the past year, when members of the community simply did not have the capacity to be friendly. Quade says part of being an ally is to do that when her LGBTQ+ constituents cannot.

"And why should they? Because their own human existence is being attacked," Quade said. "That's where it's my role as an ally and a leader to jump in and be able to do that when they can't."

Quade faces competition in the Democratic primary from Springfield businessman Mike Hamra. Hamra is CEO of Hamra Enterprises, which manages chain restaurants such as Wendy’s, Panera Bread and Noodles and Co. The winner of the Democratic primary caucus in August will face off against the winner of the Republican primary. The GOP candidates are Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.

Quade has racked up a long list of endorsements from labor unions and political organizations since announcing her candidacy in July.

She is endorsed by Access MO, the Missouri Women’s Leadership Coalition, the National Women’s Political Caucus, the Missouri Women’s Political Caucus, the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club, Missouri AFL-CIO, SEIU State Council and Healthcare, Missouri IBEW State Conference, UFCW Local 655, Teamsters Local 245, the Greater Kansas City and Sedalia Building & Construction Trades Councils, and the Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Teamsters, according to past News-Leader reporting.

Quade has also been endorsed by former Gov. Bob Holden and former Secretary of State Jason Kander, three state senators and 37 state representatives.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: PROMO PAC endorses Crystal Quade in 2024 Missouri governor race