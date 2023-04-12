Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci's mother, appears in court for tampering charge. Trial set.

Crystal Lane Smith's trial this month on a tampering with evidence charge in son Aiden Fucci's stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey will now be postponed until May 15.

The judge had tentatively scheduled the trial for the week of April 17 in St. Johns County. It has now been pushed back a month to honor a motion by defense attorney Matthew Kachergus for more time to prepare. Once jury selection is completed, both he and prosecutor Jennifer Dunton said they expect the trial to take two days.

Home security video showed Smith retrieving and scrubbing a pair of jeans that Fucci had worn the day his friend went missing after they were hanging out. Then she was seen showing them to an unidentified woman before putting them back. This also was after deputies had arrived at their home to question Fucci and left with them so he could show them where he last saw her, according to court records.

Forensics would eventually determine the jeans contained blood.

Crystal Smith enters the courtroom for her hearing Wednesday morning. Smith is the mother of Aiden Fucci who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. She appeared before Judge R. Lee Smith in the St. Johns County Courthouse ahead of her trial for tampering with evidence related to her son's crime Wednesday.

Tristyn was later found stabbed to death in some woods in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood on Mother's Day 2021. While Smith and Fucci's father questioned their 14-year-old in a Sheriff's Office holding room, he never revealed what actually happened, according to the investigation's video.

But Smith, 37, had suspicions and asked him if he was sure nothing was on his jeans, whispering "Blood." She had also informed him Tristyn had been found dead and he was in a lot of trouble being the last one seen with her.

She was arrested June 4, 2021, on the tampering charge and released the next day on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

Crystal Smith enters the courtroom for her Wednesday hearing on a charge of tampering with evidence in her son Aiden Fucci 's case. Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Wednesday was the first time Smith was present in her last several court dates, opting instead to just be represented by her attorney. She also had not attended her son's court proceedings while awaiting her own trial as recommended by her attorney, but she did submit letters to the judge and the Bailey family during his sentencing phase.

Here's an excerpt: "As a mother, the love you have for your child is difficult to articulate to others, unless they're a mother themself. To be helpless to protect your child is a mother's worst living nightmare. To cope with such a loss is unimaginable. I grieve for the devastating loss of Tristyn, I grieve for the subsequent arrest of my son, and I grieve for the irreparable agony inflicted on the Bailey family, as well as all other friends and families effected. Most of all, however, I grieve for Stacy Bailey as a mother."

Forrest Bailey, Tristyn's father, questioned the sincerity of her statement.

“You’ve seen the videos from the home. You’ve seen the videos from the interrogation room. I would say if she is sorry, she can start by accepting responsibility,” he said following Fucci's last court appearance.

Aiden Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, questions him in a holding room at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office during the investigation of the May 9, 2021, death of Tristyn Bailey.

The Bailey family was in attendance Wednesday as they have been throughout Fucci's case.

Fucci unexpectedly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Feb. 6. At 16 years old, he was sentenced to life in prison on March 24. He never explained why he stabbed her over a hundred times, but some of his friends said he forewarned them he wanted to feel what it was like to kill someone. They didn't think he was serious though, according to court documents.

Witnesses during the presentencing phase indicated he had a fairly normal upbringing, despite some troubles in school and potential red flags.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tampering trial pushed back for Aiden Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith