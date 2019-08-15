Will CS Communication & Systemes SA's (EPA:SX) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead?

In April 2019, CS Communication & Systemes SA (EPA:SX) announced its latest earnings update, which indicated that the business experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 45%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view CS Communication & Systemes's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems buoyant, with earnings increasing by a robust 41%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 59% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €12m by 2022.

While it’s helpful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of CS Communication & Systemes's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means, we can anticipate CS Communication & Systemes will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next couple of years.

