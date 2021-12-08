CSC charges added in November assault case

Kristopher Franks, 35, will face new life felony charges after a domestic attack Nov. 18 in his South Matteson Street apartment in Bronson.

According to Bronson Police reports, Franks approached a 35-year -old woman in a common area of the apartments and asked to talk. During the conversation, he became angry, grabbed her by the throat and forced her inside.

The woman admitted she was intoxicated and became unconscious. During this time Franks admitted to police he had sex with her.

The woman regained consciousness with Franks slapping her in the face to wake her. When she attempted to leave, Franks told her “She was his and he owned her” the report stated. He grabbed her by the legs and began chocking her.

The woman told officer she “thought she was going to die and Franks was not going to let her go.” Franks elbowed her in the nose in the struggle. She got away and fled the apartment.

Bronson Police obtained a search warrant and returned. They found a set of brass knuckles in plain sight and arrested him for possession of the illegal weapon. He was also charged with the 15-year felony of unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault, a 10-year offense.

The woman was then taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for examination. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners determined she had abrasions, bruising and redness over her body, as well as injuries from a sexual assault.

On Monday, Franks was arraigned on the new charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a new $100,000 bond was added to his original $50,000.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for next week on all charges with a preliminary exam set for Dec. 21.

Franks has a prior 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Branch County Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: CSC charges added in November Bronson assault case