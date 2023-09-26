CSC Injects $150,000 into community with inaugural SIPS funding

Ten of the 34 small nonprofit organizations applying for funding from the Leon County Children's Services Council are in line to receive up to $15,000 each in what is being billed as "one time, short-term investments."

The council approved its first round of Small Investments for Program Success (SIPS) grants at its Sept. 14 meeting. SIPS funding is a one-time award intended to support small nonprofits that are generally deemed ineligible for priority funding cycles, like the $1.7 million Summer Bridge allotment announced in April.

“For some nonprofit applicants, SIPS may be the first public financial investment they have ever received,” CSC Leon Executive Director Cecka Rose Green said.

The award is designed for targeted services through funding for existing programs, new initiatives, and matching financial awards to leverage sponsorships.

The allocated budget for each quarter of SIPS funding is $150,000, and eligible organizations must have an operating budget that does not exceed $100,000.

“This is an excellent opportunity for 10 small nonprofits to hopefully get to the next level of service delivery,” CSC Treasurer and council member Paul Mitchell said during the meeting. “This is not a one and done. Those not selected have a chance to try again next quarter.”

Applications for the next round of SIPS funding will open on Oct. 1.

The 10 programs selected fall under three categories identified by CSC Leon's priority areas: success in school and life; healthy children, youth and families,; and stable and nurturing families and communities:

Success in school and life

Divine Revelations Ministries Inc. received $14,974 to enhance the Geeks & Gramps program by adding a mentorship component.

Dream Builders Greatness Center Inc. , received $15,000 to increase participation of children and families to receive training, tutoring and counseling and support, and funding for two community events.

STEMS4Girls Inc., received $15,000 support staffing necessary for the existing STEM literacy program and cover pay for administrators and tutors.

The Project Bridge Inc., received $15,000 for space, staff, food and materials for its tutoring program and to support special events and activities.

Healthy children, youth and families

Indaba Inc. received $15,000 to support its art-based program, Project Rising Stars, targeting underserved communities to help build resiliency.

Javacya Arts Conservatory received $15,000 to expand the youth orchestra program to students in Tallahassee's southside.

Lincoln Center Foundation Inc. received $14,450 for its youth boxing program and to increase participation in more boxing competitions.

Stable and nurturing families and communities

TallyRobotics/Tallahassee LEGO Robotics Club, Inc. received $15,000 to buy team laptops, tablets, projectors and screens, and to offer scholarships and cover event fees for team participants.

North Florida Community Development Corporation received $15,000 to target food deserts with micro-grocery vending machines.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation received $15,000 to provide families in targeted neighborhoods with a mobile commissary.

