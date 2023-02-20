CSC Steel Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.04 (vs RM0.23 in FY 2021)

CSC Steel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CSCSTEL) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM1.70b (up 15% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM14.6m (down 83% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 0.9% (down from 5.8% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.04 (down from RM0.23 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CSC Steel Holdings Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia are expected to grow by 8.0%.

Performance of the Malaysian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CSC Steel Holdings Berhad you should know about.

