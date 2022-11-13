CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CSCSTEL) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, CSC Steel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CSCSTEL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CSC Steel Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = RM84m ÷ (RM1.0b - RM142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, CSC Steel Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

What Can We Tell From CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 49% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that CSC Steel Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

