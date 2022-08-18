Csehi murder trial set for October

Aug. 18—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man who police say shot and killed another man last February in the city, is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 3, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, of Ashtabula, is charged with aggravated murder and murder, according to court records. Attorney David Per Due is his appointed attorney.

The victim, Randall Cohen, 43, of Ashtabula, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Keith Stewart.

City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said police received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, stating people were yelling on Myrtle Avenue in Ashtabula. There was another 9-1-1 call less than a minute later reporting gunshots in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Within minutes, city police officers arrived on the scene and found Cohen lying in the driveway. They performed first aid on Cohen until an ambulance arrived. Cohen was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, and later pronounced dead in the emergency room, Stewart said.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the men were arguing inside the house and then took their quarrel outside. That's when the fight got physical.

Csehi then went to his car, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Cohen several times, Stell said.

Csehi later told police they were arguing over a dog, Stell said.

Cohen, a Tennessee native, moved to Ashtabula in the summer of 2021 to be with his girlfriend, a relative of Csehi, according to Cooper.

Csehi was arrested at the scene of the shooting and is being held in the county jail on a $2 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court officials.

Common Pleas Judge David A. Schroeder will preside over the trial.