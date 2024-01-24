CSFD rescues person from wreckage of multi-car crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Marksheffel Road is closed and multiple agencies are responding to a multi-car crash that left one person trapped on Tuesday evening, Jan. 23.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a multi-car crash on Marksheffel Road west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked cars and had to be rescued. The person was freed from the car around 9:20 p.m. and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

CSFD said Marksheffel Road was closed between Bradley Road and Space Village Avenue. The public is asked to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.