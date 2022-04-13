CSG Joins United Nations Global Compact, Deepens Commitment to Social and Economic Inclusion

Denver, CO --News Direct-- CSG

To envision, invent and shape a more future-ready world, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS), a global leader in customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions, has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. At the heart of the Global Compact is a conviction that business practices help the global marketplace be more socially and economically inclusive, and thus advance collective goals of international cooperation, peace and development. Guided by the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, CSG is focused on three core areas of change: community impact, environmental stewardship and digital inclusion.

“As CSG dreams bigger, we not only have an opportunity but the responsibility to create even greater impact in the world,” said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. “With guidance from the UN Global Compact, we are taking a principle-based approach to evolve our long-term business processes as we follow a path of purpose. By channeling the power of all, CSG is committed to help improve human rights and sustainability around the world. We can make a difference in the lives of our customers and our people by formally committing to the United Nations’ principles and rising to the challenge of doing the greatest good.”

Corporate sustainability starts with a company’s value system and a principles-based approach to doing business. This means operating in ways that meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Responsible businesses enact the same values and principles wherever they have a presence and know that good practices in one area do not offset harm in another. By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures, and establishing a culture of integrity, companies, like CSG, are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to people and the planet, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

“By aligning to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we have the ability to drive even greater economic impact towards a more sustainable and inclusive world,” said Cindy Parsons, executive director of social impact, CSG. “More than just doing business responsibly, CSG has the opportunity to design and innovate our products to help solve societal challenges and bring more balance to the world. We’re proud to come together with community-based organizations across the globe to create greater access and social progress for all.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 4,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries. Visit CSG’s profile on the UN Global Compact website to learn more about our latest sustainability work.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG’s technologies and people have helped some of the world’s most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today’s digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

