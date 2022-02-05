CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.27 on 30th of March. This takes the dividend yield to 1.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

CSG Systems International's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CSG Systems International's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 39%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CSG Systems International Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.60 to US$1.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider CSG Systems International to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, CSG Systems International has only grown its earnings per share at 2.6% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 2.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On CSG Systems International's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for CSG Systems International that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

