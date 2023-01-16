CSH Alliance Berhad (KLSE:CSH) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for CSH Alliance Berhad (KLSE:CSH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does CSH Alliance Berhad Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2022, CSH Alliance Berhad had cash of RM53m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was RM99m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is CSH Alliance Berhad Growing?

We reckon the fact that CSH Alliance Berhad managed to shrink its cash burn by 36% over the last year is rather encouraging. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 70% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how CSH Alliance Berhad is building its business over time.

How Easily Can CSH Alliance Berhad Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like CSH Alliance Berhad is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM90m, CSH Alliance Berhad's RM99m in cash burn equates to about 110% of its market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is CSH Alliance Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CSH Alliance Berhad's revenue growth was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for CSH Alliance Berhad (4 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

