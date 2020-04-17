CSI Compressco LP Announces Debt Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) and the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, CSI Compressco Finance Inc. ("Finance Corp" and, together with the Partnership, the "Issuers") today announced that they have commenced an offer to certain Eligible Holders (as defined below) described below to exchange any and all of their outstanding 7.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 (the "Unsecured Notes") for newly issued 7.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025 (the "New First Lien Notes") and 7.250% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2027 (the "New Second Lien Notes" and, together with the New First Lien Notes, the "New Notes"), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 17, 2020 (the "Exchange Offer").

The table below summarizes the principal economic terms of the Exchange Offer.









Principal Amount of New First Lien

Notes per $1,000 Principal Amount of

Unsecured Notes Tendered

Principal Amount of New Second Lien

Notes per $1,000 Principal Amount of

Unsecured Notes Tendered CUSIP Number of

Unsecured Notes

Principal

Amount of

Unsecured

Notes

Outstanding

Total

Consideration if

Tendered Prior

to the Early

Tender Time

Tender

Consideration if

Tendered After the

Early Tender

Time(2)

Total

Consideration if

Tendered Prior

to the Early

Tender Time(1)

Tender

Consideration if

Tendered After the

Early Tender Time

(2) 20467BAB5

$295,930,000

$700

N/A

$750

$700

















(1) Includes the Early Tender Payment (as defined below). (2) Holders who tender after the Early Tender Time (as defined below) will only receive New Second Lien Notes.

Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Unsecured Notes in the Exchange Offer prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 30, 2020 (the "Early Tender Time") will receive $700 in principal amount of New First Lien Notes or, as applicable and subject to proration as described below, $750 principal amount of New Second Lien Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Unsecured Notes tendered, which includes an "Early Tender Payment" of $50 in principal amount of New Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Unsecured Notes tendered. Eligible Holders that validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Unsecured Notes in the Exchange Offer after the Early Tender Time will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Payment and will receive $700 in principal amount of New Second Lien Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Unsecured Notes. No New First Lien Notes will be issued to Eligible Holders who tender their Unsecured Notes after the Early Tender Time.

The New First Lien Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture pursuant to which the Issuers issued $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes on March 22, 2018 (the "Initial First Lien Notes"). The New First Lien Notes will have identical terms as the Initial First Lien Notes, other than the New First Lien Notes are expected to be issued with original issue discount for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and the New First Lien Notes and the Initial First Lien Notes will be treated as a single class of securities under such indenture. Because the New First Lien Notes are expected to be issued with original issue discount for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the New First Lien Notes are not expected to be fungible for trading purposes with the Initial First Lien Notes and will trade under different CUSIP numbers.

The New First Lien Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all of the Partnership's assets other than certain excluded property and the collateral securing the Partnership's credit facility (such collateral, the "Notes Collateral"). The New Second Lien Notes will be secured by a second-priority security interest in the Notes Collateral. All untendered Unsecured Notes will be effectively junior to the New Notes and the Initial First Lien Notes as to such Notes Collateral.