CSI Compressco LP Provides Financial And Operational Update

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that, in light of the current, significant macroeconomic uncertainty resulting from the recent decline in oil prices and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance for full year 2020, which should no longer be relied upon. The Partnership is also providing preliminary first quarter 2020 financial results. Additionally, the Partnership outlines below a series of actions that it has taken to date as well as others it is in the process of implementing to address the ongoing downturn in the industry.

Brady Murphy, President of CSI Compressco stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic and the energy market impact are having a dramatic impact on our industry. The magnitude and timing of significant substantial spending cuts by our customers is changing rapidly and was not contemplated in our previously provided guidance for the full year of 2020. As a result, we are withdrawing our previously issued guidance for full year 2020 and we are not in a position to provide updated full year 2020 guidance. At the end of the first quarter we started to see customer returns of our service equipment that had been deployed for planned oil and gas production increases which are no longer anticipated by those customers. We expect this trend to continue into the second quarter in addition to price negotiations on existing units that are in service. Accordingly, absent a meaningful recovery in natural gas and oil prices and a material improvement in the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate our second quarter results are likely to be below those we will report for our first quarter."

While these estimates are preliminary, CSI Compressco is projecting a first quarter 2020 net loss before income tax provision of between $7.5 million and $8.0 million, compared to a $1.9 million net loss before income tax provisions in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $8.1 million net loss before income tax provision for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter 2020 preliminary amounts exclude the impact of unusual non-cash impairment charges or of additional severance expenses that may be required as a result of the actions we are taking to address the ongoing downturn in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of unusual non-cash impairment charges and severance expenses, is projected to be between $27.5 million and $28.5 million. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Partnership has initiated staff reductions, wage and salary reductions, and other cost saving initiatives in response to these developments. First quarter 2020 revenue is projected to be between $95 million and $97 million, which compares to $124 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $103 million for the first quarter of 2019. Overall services fleet equipment utilization at the end of March was 86.5% compared to 90.0% as of December 31, 2019. Please see the Non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income tax provision below.