CSL Behring Announces Results from Three Analyses of Hizentra® (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) in Primary Immunodeficiency (PI)

Study examined the safety and tolerability of faster infusion rates and higher infusion volumes, as well as the feasibility of a new manual push administration method

Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring today announced that a clinical study examining faster infusion rates and higher volumes than currently approved for Hizentra® (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) (SCIg) in patients with primary immunodeficiency (PI) met its primary endpoint. The study also evaluated the feasibility of manual push administration with Hizentra, a new method that would eliminate the need for an infusion pump to administer the SCIg. The research, originally scheduled to be presented at the 2020 AAAAI Annual Meeting that was canceled due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), was published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Results of three analyses, all stemming from the HILO (Hizentra Label Optimization) study, conducted by CSL Behring, were also published in the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) online poster library: Poster 097, Poster 697 and Poster 699.

"People living with PI must carefully manage their health with regular infusions of Ig therapy. As such, we are looking for solutions to ease the treatment burden and simplify the process," said John Anderson, M.D., Research Director, Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center. "With this new research, there is data to support that Hizentra can be safely infused at a faster flow rate or higher volume than previously approved, potentially offering patients shorter infusion times, a potential decrease in the number of needle sticks and greater flexibility for them to individualize their infusion experience."

In the study, researchers evaluated patients in three cohorts, the pump-assisted flow rate cohort with a baseline infusion rate of 25 mL/hour per injection site, pump-assisted volume cohort with a baseline infusion volume of 25 mL per injection site and manual push flow rate cohort with a baseline infusion rate of 0.5 mL/minute (30 mL/hour per injection site). Positive results were observed from the expanded infusion parameters of Hizentra for most patients across all three cohorts.

"Understanding the needs of patients with PI and how we can improve their treatment experience by optimizing our therapies is a critical focus for us," said Mittie Doyle, M.D., Vice President, Research and Development, Immunology Therapeutic Area at CSL Behring. "This study is yet another example of how we are delivering on our promise to patients with PI to help them better manage their health challenges."

About the HILO Study

A multicenter, open-label, parallel-arm, non-randomized study, HILO enrolled 49 adult and pediatric patients with PI who were on a stable dose of Hizentra therapy. Patients were enrolled in either a pump-assisted volume cohort (n=15), pump-assisted flow rate cohort (n=18) or manual push administration flow rate cohort (n=16). Assignments were based on prior experience with pump-assisted infusions or manual push administration infusions. The primary endpoint was the responder rate within each cohort and for each infusion parameter level; secondary endpoints examined safety and tolerability. For the two pump-assisted cohorts, responder rates were defined as the percentage of patients who successfully completed ≥75% of planned infusions. For the manual push administration cohort, responder rates were defined as the percentage of patients who completed at least 60% of infusions at each flow rate and who completed the full dose per scheduled infusion without interruptions for any reason.