Csog Medical Minute 1/29/24 - Loving Living Local

Amazon has ended its bid to acquire iRobot, the maker of robotic vacuums, after running up against headwinds with European regulators. Amazon and iRobot have opted to mutually terminate their previously announced acquisition agreement, under which Amazon would've purchased iRobot for ~$1.7 billion in cash (or slightly lower). In a press release, the companies said that they saw "no path to regulatory approval in the European Union," preventing a deal from moving forward.