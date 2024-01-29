Csog Medical Minute 1/29/24 - Loving Living Local
Csog Medical Minute 1/29/24 - Loving Living Local
Csog Medical Minute 1/29/24 - Loving Living Local
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
Might Wembanyama be the best player ever to allow a 70-point night as a primary defender?
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pulled offline an hour after launch due to a bug that completes the entire story as soon as you start playing. Rocksteady is performing maintenance on the servers to fix the issue.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save a bundle on this beast while you can.
The Mercedes G 550 Professional Edition has a variety of features related to cargo carrying. We test them.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Amazon has ended its bid to acquire iRobot, the maker of robotic vacuums, after running up against headwinds with European regulators. Amazon and iRobot have opted to mutually terminate their previously announced acquisition agreement, under which Amazon would've purchased iRobot for ~$1.7 billion in cash (or slightly lower). In a press release, the companies said that they saw "no path to regulatory approval in the European Union," preventing a deal from moving forward.
Amazon is no longer buying iRobot, makers of the Roomba vacuums.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is back down to an all-time low $999 price in the Starlight colorway.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
Say goodbye to twisting, bending and stretching to conquer the bathroom!
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 9,000 five-star fans.
Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers give this cozy, sassy number a perfect five-star rating.
"I will never not use that again," said the RHOBH star.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam final.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.